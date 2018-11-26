Progressive Planet Grants Options

VANCOUVER, BC /ACCESSWIRE / NOVEMBER 26, 2018 / Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (PLAN-TSX:V)("Progressive Planet" or the "Company") announces the grant of up to 975,000 options thatwill be granted to Officers, Directors and Consultants of the Company,exercisable at a price of $0.055 for a period of two years from the date ofgrant.

Theoptions have been granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

ProgressivePlanet is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with a flagship zeolite minein British Columbia, a 20% interest in a lithium project in Manitoba and a graphiteproperty in Buckingham, Quebec.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Someof the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information thatinvolves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of ProgressivePlanet Solutions Inc. Actual results may differ materially from those currentlyanticipated in such statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor itsRegulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of theTSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy ofthis release.

