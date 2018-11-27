Robex Resources Inc. Announces the Issuance of Unsecured and Non-Convertible Debentures

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 26, 2018 - Robex Resources Inc. (“Robex” and/or “the Company”) (TSXV: RBX / FWB : RB4) announces the closing of its previously announced private offering of unsecured and non-convertible debentures for an aggregate principal amount of CAD $11,640,000 (“the 2018 Debentures”) with accredited investors, including related parties to the Company.



The 2018 Debentures bear interest at an annual rate of 10% and will mature on November 26, 2020. The 2018 Debentures will be redeemable by Robex, in whole or in part (by increments of CAD $1,000), at any time prior to the maturity date at a redemption price equal to their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest (“the Offering”).

The net proceeds of the Offering was used to repay the 2013 convertible debentures maturing on November 21, 2018, which will allow Robex to use its current cash flow to fund its operations and advance its exploration project.

A total of 9 persons who subscribed to 2018 Debentures are considered as "related parties” to the Company as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The issuance of the 2018 Debentures is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the 2018 Debentures distributed to, nor the consideration received from, interested parties exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

