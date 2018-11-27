Detour Gold Files Technical Report for Detour Lake

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2018 - Detour Gold Corp. (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") reports that is has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Detour Lake operation. The Technical Report validates the life of mine plan ("2018 LOM Plan") released on June 27, 2018 and reaffirms that the 2018 LOM Plan is the right plan to maximize long-term value for shareholders. The Technical Report is available under Detour Gold's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website.

The Company continues to progress with its operational improvement initiatives and is on track to meet its 2018 guidance.

"We believe, as do most of the shareholders we have talked to, that the implementation of the 2018 LOM Plan is the best value-maximizing alternative available to Detour Gold today" said Alex Morrison, Chairman of Detour Gold. "The Technical Committee of the Board (Ed Dowling, Jim Gowans, and Alan Edwards) is pleased with the operational progress at the mine and is confident that the Company's COO, Frazer Bourchier and his team will deliver on the 2018 LOM Plan."

Since Detour Gold's Management Information Circular was issued on November 15th, we have been in active dialogue with many of the Company's shareholders and responding to the questions that they have. As many shareholders have asked similar questions, we thought it would be helpful to share our answers in a Fact Sheet available here or go to the FAQs section at www.DetourGold.Vote.

Detour Gold is an intermediate gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation.

