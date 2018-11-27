Go Cobalt Samples 2% V2O5 from Black Sediments at Barachois

Vancouver, November 27, 2018 - Go Cobalt Mining Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Cobalt" and/or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary rock sample results of up to 2.01% Vanadium Pentoxide (V 2 O 5 ) from organic rich sediments at the Barachois Vanadium project. The preliminary program successfully confirmed historically reported high-grades of greater than 1% vanadium and identified the rock units that host vanadium mineralization on the project. The company has an option to earn 100% interest in the project. The Barachois Vanadium prospect is located in Quebec, Canada.

Scott Sheldon, President of Go Cobalt comments: "The confirmation of high-grade vanadium on the Barachois has given us some clear targets moving forward. Our team is excited to start planning our 2019 program on the property. The current demand for Vanadium gives us good reason to advance the project in the coming exploration season. A Canadian project with easy access translates into a relatively low-cost exploration prospect."

Preliminary sample results

Preliminary sample results are reported in the Table 1 below. One sample yielded 2.01% vanadium pentoxide, 42.6g/t silver and 1.18% lead.

Table 1: Preliminary Sample Locations and Selective Rock Sample Results from the Barachois Project.

Sample ID Rock Type UTM-E UTM-N Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Co (%) V2O5 (%) 3216832 Mudstone 402039 5382996 3.3 0.16 0.06 0.009 0.36 3216833 Mudstone 402020 5382999 1.5 0.03 0.03 0.003 0.01 3216834 Conglomerate 402012 5382997 3.3 0.06 0.07 0.005 0.01 3216835 Organic rich layer 402003 5382999 5 0.14 0.01 0.014 0.34 3216836 Mudstone 401595 5383191 <0.1 0 0.01 0.002 0.01 3216837 Organic rich layer 401167 5383338 42.6 1.18 0.05 0.04 2.01 3216838 Conglomerate 401167 5383338 2.2 0.18 0.01 0.003 0.01 3216839 Conglomerate 401167 5383338 2.2 0.15 0.01 0.003 0 3216840 Conglomerate 401167 5383338 2.1 0.07 0.02 0.003 0.01 3216841 Conglomerate 401167 5383338 2.3 0.04 0.06 0.003 0.01

*UTM coordinates are in metres (m) and are stated in the North American Datum projection (NAD83)

Historical work and exploration strategy

The project contains three widely spaced historical multi-element occurrences hosted in mudstones, shales, sandstones and conglomerates. The sedimentary units hosting mineralization are relatively flat lying and contain

mineralization where exposed along a regional northwest trend. Ten samples taken were reported to average over 1% vanadium and up to 8.75% lead and up to 5.24% zinc (Quebec assessment report GM64643). The samples are from flat-lying strata that possibly extends for several hundred metres between exposures. No drilling has been done to date on the Barachois Property.

Vanadium mineralization on the property shows a positive association with lead and silver. Due to this association, the mineralization may be relatively easy to follow with geophysical techniques. Additionally, the mineralized horizons can be easily and efficiently drill tested with low-cost shallow reverse-circulation (RC) or rotary-air-blast (RAB) drilling techniques because the sediments appear to be flat lying and occur at or near the surface. Go Cobalt is planning an aggressive exploration program for the 2019 field season.

About Vanadium

Vanadium has been the best performing metal among the battery metals sector in 2018. Go Cobalt attributes part of this strength to policy in China, the world's top vanadium producer. China recently implemented new building code requirements increasing the need for high strength steel and implemented new pollution policies limiting the Chinese production of Vanadium. Currently about 90% of vanadium is used to strengthen steel. Advances in battery technology and more competitive production could signal a significant increase in demand.

Go Cobalt Attends Yukon Geoscience with Focus on Monster Property

The Go Cobalt team attended the Yukon Geoscience Forum and Tradeshow in Whitehorse, Canada. Scott Sheldon, CEO, participated in a junior mining investment panel organized by the Yukon Mining Alliance. Jaap Verbaas, Ph.D., VP.Ex., presented a technical talk about correlating the Wernecke Breccia and Monster Property to similar hydrothermal breccia (IOCG) systems in Australia. This includes a discussion of the formation of the Monster Property together with the details of the Company's 2018 exploration program as shown in the company's recent video:

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

These samples were taken by Longford Exploration Services Ltd. a consulting firm to the Company and assayed by Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. The samples were crushed split and pulverised using 250 grams of material at 200-micron mesh. The prepared samples were then analyzed using Aqua Regia digestion finished with ICP-MS and ICP-ES for the over limit samples.

Standards and blanks were inserted into the sample sequence at the analytical lab and gave results well within an acceptable range.

Rock samples were selective in nature and may not be representative of mineralization across the property.

Qualified Persons

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release.

