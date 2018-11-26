Desert Mountain Energy Grants Stocks Options

Vancouver, November 26, 2018 - - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V: DME) announces that it granted on November 26, 2018, subject to any necessary regulatory approvals, incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,212,500 shares of its Common Stock. Of these options, 1,137,500 are being granted to a group of five officers and directors, and 75,000 are being granted to a consultant. The options are exercisable for a term of three years at the price of CAD $0.20 per share and are subject to the Company's customary vesting provisions.

About Desert Mountain Energy

The Company is an exploratory resource company engaged in exploration and development of helium, oil & gas and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. Until September 5, 2018, the Company also owned the Yellowjacket Gold Project in Atlin, British Columbia, which it had been developing. The Company has its executive offices in Vancouver, Canada. The Company was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, on April 30, 2008, and was formerly named African Queen Mines Ltd. It initially received certain southern African assets in a spin off transaction related to the acquisition of Pan African Mining Corp. by Asia Thai Mining Co., Ltd.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

"Irwin Olian"

Irwin Olian

Chairman & CEO

For more information, contact:

Irwin Olian, President and CEOE-mail: tigertail@desertmountainenergy.com Phone: (604) 788-0300 Carrie Howes, Corporate Communications Email: carrie@desertmountainenergy.com Phone : U.K. - +44 (0) 870 490 5443 Canada - +1 416 900 3634

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of the information contained herein. The statements made in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.