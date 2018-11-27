Mechel Reports The 9M 2018 Financial Results

Consolidated revenue – 237.0 bln rubles (+6% compared to 9M 2017)

EBITDA* – 60.6 bln rubles (+3% compared to 9M 2017)

Profit attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO – 11.0 bln rubles

MOSCOW, Nov. 27, 2018 - Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), a leading Russian mining and steel group, announces financial results for the 9M 2018.

Mechel PAO’s Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov commented:



“The Group’s nine months 2018 financial result from operating activities demonstrated a small growth year-on-year. The third quarter turned out weaker than the previous one.



“The key factors that impacted the dynamics of our results were the necessary planned repairs at our steelmaking facilities that have been put off in earlier periods due to lack of financing, as well as transport limitations due to railway car shortages. As the markets were favorable, this did not have a major impact on our revenue, but did increase operation costs and as such, brought down EBITDA and profitability.



“Later this year and next year we still have several major repairs ahead of us, necessary for increasing production and further expansion of our product range. In this reporting period, our steelmaking experts mastered and earned certificates for production of rails for speed railways, as well as mastered manufacturing of conductor rails for underground railway systems. We are also working on boosting production of stainless flats, which are much in demand.



“The mining division demonstrated stable levels of coal mining and a growth in iron ore concentrate production at Korshunov Mining Plant. Stripping volumes also demonstrated a marked increase throughout the division. Sales went down due to railcar shortages, coal was partly stored and will be sold in future periods. At the same time, coking coal concentrate sales to third parties demonstrated positive dynamics quarter-on-quarter. The decrease in shipments by third-party railcars was partially compensated by the growth in shipping using our own rolling stock. Later this year and next year we plan to expand our own railcar fleet to reduce our dependency on third-party operators.



“On a separate note, we have reached progress in restructuring our debt by refinancing our 1-billion-dollar pre-export syndicated loan. The unrestructured share of our debt portfolio is down to 9%. We continue working on restructuring the remainder of our loans and expect to complete this process next year.”

Consolidated Results For The 9M2018

Mln rubles 9M’ 18 9M’ 17 % 3Q’ 18 2Q’ 18 % Revenue

from external customers 237,003 222,797 6% 79,965 82,186 -3% Operating profit 47,802 46,415 3% 15,161 19,258 -21% EBITDA 60,646 59,148 3% 19,206 23,004 -17% EBITDA, margin 26% 27% 24% 28% Profit

attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO 10,997 11,114 -1% 6,304 1,400 350%

Mining Segment

Mechel Mining Management OOO’s Chief Executive Officer Pavel Shtark noted:



“Escalation of the trade conflict between the United States and China, the drop in yuan exchange rate and introduction of limitations against coal imports in Chinese ports led to a correction in international market spot prices for coking coal early in the third quarter to $172 per tonne FOB Australia. Later the Chinese government announced an expansion in investment into the country’s railroad infrastructure, which spiked Chinese steel production to record highs and prompted an increase in coking coal consumption. In India steel production levels have also been high. As a result, increased global demand for coking coal coincided with logistical difficulties with coal shipments from major coal exporting states, and by the quarter’s end, spot prices once again topped $200 per tonne.



“During this period, our facilities continued to implement the program of repairing and upgrading equipment, acquiring new mining machines as well as making up for the lag in preparing reserves for mining. For example, thanks to new equipment and bringing in contractors with their own fleet, stripping volumes at our coal facilities went up in the third quarter by 23% quarter-on-quarter. At Korshunov Mining Plant, stripping went up by 33%, while iron ore concentrate production increased by 17% quarter-on-quarter.



“At the same time, in this reporting period there were difficulties with supplying the division with necessary number of railcars both for transporting run-of-mine coal to washing plants and for shipping ready products to our customers. This hampered our ability to process and sell coal. Some coal remained at our storages and will be sold later when the railcar situation becomes normal.



“The decrease in coal shipments was partially compensated by the growth of coke and iron ore sales, so the slump in revenue was minor. At the same time, the growth of operation costs as stripping and repair works became more intensive had a negative impact on the EBITDA and margin dynamics.”

Mln rubles 9M’ 18 9M’ 17 % 3Q’ 18 2Q’ 18 % Revenue

from external customers 73,316 74,685 -2% 24,916 25,676 -3% Revenue

inter-segment 28,460 32,974 -14% 9,415 9,633 -2% EBITDA 36,582 47,336 -23% 11,691 14,408 -19% EBITDA, margin 36% 44% 34% 41%

Steel Segment

Mechel-Steel Management Company OOO’s Chief Executive Officer Andrey Ponomarev noted:



“As a result of these nine months, the division demonstrated growing revenue and EBITDA, primarily due to this year’s improvement in the market situation. The third quarter’s results showed negative dynamics compared to the previous quarter. The main reason was the decrease in product sales due to production cuts. Production limitations were due to an increase in current and overhaul repairs aimed at making our equipment operation more reliable and stable. Until this year’s end and next year we plan a series of other major repairs as well as measures aimed at expanding our product range. Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant will conduct repairs at its blast furnace #4 and replace its converter #1 and other facilities. More works are scheduled at the plant’s agglomeration equipment, converters, concasters and rolling mills. It should be noted that this includes measures aimed at improving the plant’s safety and ecological friendliness.



“Over these nine months we have increased production of stampings by 60% due to the growth in sales of wagon axles, as the demand from both domestic and CIS rolling-stock manufacturers was high.



“I would also like to note that in the third quarter we have restored rails production volumes at Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant’s Universal rolling mill, which have slumped in the first half of the year. In the third quarter, we have shipped a total of 90,500 tonnes of rails which is nearly equal to the amount shipped in the first half of the year. The Universal rolling mill also continued to master production of new types of products. The mill began producing new types of shaped rolls, which are due to receive certificates from Russia’s Federal Railway Transport Register by the end of this year.”

Mln rubles 9M’ 18 9M’ 17 % 3Q’ 18 2Q’ 18 % Revenue

from external customers 143,842 129,377 11% 49,460 50,144 -1% Revenue

inter-segment 4,211 5,413 -22% 1,256 1,365 -8% EBITDA 21,960 12,175 80% 7,476 8,280 -10% EBITDA, margin 15% 9% 15% 16%

Power Segment

Mechel-Energo OOO’s Chief Executive Officer Pyotr Pashnin noted:



“The third quarter is traditionally a slow one as the heating season is over. Also, this is the time of active preparation for the new fall-winter season and preventive maintenance works on our generating equipment. As a result, the quarter’s results demonstrated an expected slump quarter-on-quarter. At the same time, nine months 2018 financial results markedly exceeded those of the same period last year, for example, EBITDA grew by 40%, which is primarily due to an increase in selling prices and the drop in operation costs.”

Mln rubles 9M’ 18 9M’ 17 % 3Q’ 18 2Q’ 18 % Revenue

from external customers 19,845 18,735 6% 5,589 6,365 -12% Revenue

inter-segment 11,173 11,911 -6% 3,552 3,584 -1% EBITDA 1,380 989 40% 180 463 -61% EBITDA, margin 4% 3% 2% 5%

Mechel is an international mining and steel company. Its products are marketed in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa. Mechel unites producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and electric power. All of its enterprises work in a single production chain, from raw materials to high value-added products.

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Mechel, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements. We refer you to the documents Mechel files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in our Form 20-F, that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the achievement of anticipated levels of profitability, growth, cost and synergy of our recent acquisitions, the impact of competitive pricing, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and licenses, the impact of developments in the Russian economic, political and legal environment, volatility in stock markets or in the price of our shares or ADRs, financial risk management and the impact of general business and global economic conditions.

Attachments to the 9M 2018 Earnings Press Release

Attachment A

Non-IFRS financial measures. This press release includes financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS, as well as other financial measures referred to as non-IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for the information prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA) represents profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO before Depreciation and amortisation, Foreign exchange loss (gain), net, Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and finance lease payments, Finance income, Net result on the disposal of non-current assets, Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, Write-off of accounts receivable, Write-off of inventories to net realisable value, Allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets, Net result on the disposal of subsidiaries, Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, Income tax expense (benefit), Pension service cost and actuarial loss, other related expenses, Other fines and penalties, Gain on restructuring and forgiveness of accounts payable and write-off of accounts payable with expired legal term and Other one-off items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of our Revenue. Our adjusted EBITDA may not be similar to EBITDA measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement under IFRS and should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for the information contained in our interim condensed consolidated statement of profit (loss) and other comprehensive income. We believe that our adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of our ongoing business operations, including our ability to fund discretionary spending such as capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments and our ability to incur and service debt. While depreciation, amortisation and impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets are considered operating expenses under IFRS, these expenses primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with non-current assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Our adjusted EBITDA calculation is commonly used as one of the bases for investors, analysts and credit rating agencies to evaluate and compare the periodic and future operating performance and value of companies within the metals and mining industry.

Our calculation of Net debt, excluding fines and penalties on overdue amounts** is presented below:

Mln rubles 30.09.2018 31.12.2017 Loans and borrowings, excluding interest payable, fines and penalties on overdue amounts 392,831 380,541 Interest payable 7,683 20,420 Non-current loans and borrowings 14,649 17,360 Other non-current financial liabilities 43,344 40,916 Other current financial liabilities - 734 less Cash and cash equivalents (2,777) (2,452) Net debt, excluding finance lease liabilities, fines and penalties on overdue amounts 455,730 457,519 Current finance lease liabilities 5,818 7,476 Non-current finance lease liabilities 2,631 1,878 Net debt, excluding fines and penalties on overdue amounts 464,179 466,873

EBITDA can be reconciled to our interim condensed consolidated statement of profit (loss) and other comprehensive income as follows:

Consolidated Results Mining Segment *** Steel Segment*** Power Segment*** Mln rubles 9m 2018 9m 2017 9m 2018 9m 2017 9m 2018 9m 2017 9m 2018 9m 2017 Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO 10,997 11,114 10,385 16,873 618 (3,825) 365 (582) Add: Depreciation and amortisation 10,159 11,041 5,702 6,262 4,088 4,446 369 333 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 18,604 (3,601) 11,467 (3,664) 7,124 64 13 (1) Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and finance leases payments 31,729 36,273 22,707 26,452 9,732 10,683 414 664 Finance income (20,561) (493) (19,090) (1,403) (1,808) (572) (783) (44) Net result on the disposal of non-current assets, impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, write-off of accounts receivable and write-off of inventories to net realisable value, allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets 2,257 807 867 517 651 (15) 739 307 Net result on the disposal of subsidiaries - (474) (3) (474) 3 - - - Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 933 848 224 386 585 381 124 80 Income tax expense 6,188 2,806 4,545 1,889 435 831 109 85 Pension service cost and actuarial loss, other related expenses 108 96 88 76 18 17 2 3 Other fines and penalties 602 892 (49) 476 620 269 31 147 Gain on restructuring and forgiveness of accounts payable and write-off of accounts payable with expired legal term (370) (161) (261) (54) (106) (104) (3) (3) EBITDA 60,646 59,148 36,582 47,336 21,960 12,175 1,380 989 EBITDA, margin 26% 27% 36% 44% 15% 9% 4% 3% Consolidated Results Mining Segment *** Steel Segment*** Power Segment*** Mln rubles 3q 2018 2q 2018 3q 2018 2q 2018 3q 2018 2q 2018 3q 2018 2q 2018 Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO 6,304 1,400 9,102 1,013 (1,055) (370) (278) 676 Add: Depreciation and amortisation 3,168 3,514 1,786 1,946 1,262 1,452 120 116 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 7,024 12,088 3,675 8,289 3,353 3,783 (4) 16 Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and finance leases payments 10,284 10,982 6,839 8,167 3,695 3,057 131 123 Finance income (12,698) (7,770) (12,920) (5,822) (148) (1,553) (12) (760) Net result on the disposal of non-current assets, impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, write-off of accounts receivable and write-off of inventories to net realisable value, allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets 721 295 391 111 142 74 188 113 Net result on the disposal of subsidiaries 310 (310) - (3) 310 (307) - - Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 346 349 140 56 193 221 13 73 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,723 2,455 2,773 893 (388) 1,686 17 99 Pension service cost and actuarial loss, other related expenses 37 35 29 30 6 5 1 - Other fines and penalties 293 (1) 114 (255) 173 248 5 7 Gain on restructuring and forgiveness of accounts payable and write-off of accounts payable with expired legal term (306) (33) (238) (17) (67) (16) (1) - EBITDA 19,206 23,004 11,691 14,408 7,476 8,280 180 463 EBITDA, margin 24% 28% 34% 41% 15% 16% 2% 5% *** including inter-segment operations



Attachment B

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT (LOSS) AND

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 (All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles, unless stated otherwise) Nine months

ended

September 30, Nine months

ended

September 30, 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 237,003 222,797 Cost of sales (131,757) (121,009) Gross profit 105,246 101,788 Selling and distribution expenses (41,939) (40,858) Loss on write-off of non-current assets (243) (152) Allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets (806) (355) Taxes other than income taxes (3,685) (3,671) Administrative and other operating expenses (11,708) (11,181) Other operating income 937 844 Total selling, distribution and operating income and (expenses), net (57,444) (55,373) Operating profit 47,802 46,415 Finance income 20,561 493 Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and finance lease payments (31,729) (36,273) Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (18,604) 3,601 Share of profit of associates, net 38 14 Other income 401 648 Other expenses (351) (130) Total other income and (expense), net (29,684) (31,647) Profit before tax 18,118 14,768 Income tax expense (6,188) (2,806) Profit for the period 11,930 11,962 Attributable to: Equity shareholders of Mechel PAO 10,997 11,114 Non-controlling interests 933 848 Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods, net of income tax: 79 179 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 79 179 Other comprehensive (loss) not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods, net of income tax: (5) - Re-measurement of defined benefit plans (5) - Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 74 179 Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 12,004 12,141 Attributable to: Equity shareholders of Mechel PAO 11,071 11,293 Non-controlling interests 933 848 Earnings per share Weighted average number of common shares 416,270,745 416,270,745 Basic and diluted profit for the period attributable to common equity shareholders of Mechel PAO (Russian rubles per share) 26.42 26.70





INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

as of September 30, 2018 (All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (unaudited) Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 194,352 197,875 Mineral licenses 32,338 33,240 Goodwill and other intangible assets 19,247 19,211 Investments in associates 292 283 Deferred tax assets 138 96 Other non-current assets 674 758 Non-current financial assets 200 202 Total non-current assets 247,241 251,665 Current assets Inventories 40,332 37,990 Income tax receivables 248 107 Trade and other receivables 18,746 18,762 Other current assets 7,706 7,589 Other current financial assets 494 562 Cash and cash equivalents 2,777 2,452 Total current assets 70,303 67,462 Total assets 317,544 319,127 Equity and liabilities Equity Common shares 4,163 4,163 Preferred shares 833 833 Additional paid-in capital 24,378 24,378 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,377 1,303 Accumulated deficit (275,817) (283,743) Equity attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO (245,066) (253,066) Non-controlling interests 9,861 8,933 Total equity (235,205) (244,133) Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 14,649 17,360 Finance lease liabilities 2,631 1,878 Other non-current financial liabilities 43,344 40,916 Other non-current liabilities 124 138 Pension obligations 3,664 3,512 Provisions 3,525 3,814 Deferred tax liabilities 12,949 11,494 Total non-current liabilities 80,886 79,112 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings, including interest payable, fines and penalties on overdue amounts of RUB 19,775 million and RUB 41,992 million as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 412,606 422,533 Trade and other payables 30,874 33,469 Finance lease liabilities 5,818 7,476 Income tax payable 5,709 4,578 Taxes and similar charges payable other than income tax 6,316 6,696 Advances received 6,363 4,385 Other current financial liabilities - 734 Other current liabilities 79 69 Pension obligations 980 849 Provisions 3,118 3,359 Total current liabilities 471,863 484,148 Total liabilities 552,749 563,260 Total equity and liabilities 317,544 319,127





INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 (All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles) Nine months

ended September 30, Nine months

ended September 30, 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Profit for the period 11,930 11,962 Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 9,079 9,743 Amortisation of mineral licenses and amortisation of intangible assets 1,080 1,298 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 18,604 (3,601) Deferred tax expense (benefit) 2,234 (1,562) Allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets 806 346 Write-off of accounts receivable 18 48 Write-off of inventories to net realisable value 1,107 292 Loss on write-off of non-current assets 243 152 Loss (gain) on disposal of non-current assets 64 (9) Gain on restructuring and forgiveness of accounts payable and write-off of accounts payable with expired legal term (370) (161) Pension service cost and actuarial loss, other related expenses 108 96 Finance income (20,561) (493) Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and finance lease payments 31,729 36,273 Income associated with disposal of Bluestone (3) (481) Provisions for legal claims, on taxes other than income tax and other provisions (110) (353) Other (46) 128 Changes in working capital items Trade and other receivables (41) (708) Inventories (4,236) (2,448) Trade and other payables 43 (3,680) Advances received 1,868 (318) Taxes payable and other liabilities 3,335 3,509 Other current assets (41) (1,369) Income tax paid (3,062) (3,202) Net cash provided by operating activities 53,778 45,462 Cash flows from investing activities Loans issued and other investments - (5) Proceeds from loans issued and other investments 9 144 Interest received 142 129 Proceeds from royalty and other proceeds associated with disposal of Bluestone 3 481 Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed - 82 Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 140 275 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,321) (4,250) Purchases of intangible assets (150) - Interest paid, capitalised (310) (411) Net cash used in investing activities (3,487) (3,555) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from loans and borrowings, including proceeds from factoring arrangement of RUB 1,959 million and nil for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively 67,228 16,809 Repayment of loans and borrowings, including payments from factoring arrangement of nil and RUB 474 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively (83,904) (28,366) Repayment of other current financial liabilities (442) - Dividends paid to shareholders of Mechel PAO (1,386) (856) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (7) (118) Interest paid, including fines and penalties (25,302) (24,640) Repayment of obligations under finance lease (2,172) (2,712) Deferred payments for acquisition of assets (540) (272) Deferred consideration paid for the acquisition of subsidiaries in prior periods (3,340) (2,430) Net cash used in financing activities (49,865) (42,585) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 364 (415) Allowance for expected credit losses on cash and cash equivalents (32) - Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 758 (1,093) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,452 1,689 Cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts at beginning of period 1,223 1,453 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 2,777 2,239 Cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts at end of period 1,981 360

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared by Mechel PAO in accordance with IFRS and have not been audited by the independent auditor. If these interim condensed consolidated financial statements are audited in the future, the audit could reveal differences in our consolidated financial results and we cannot assure that any such differences would not be material.

There were certain reclassifications to conform with the current period presentation.

__________________________

* EBITDA - Adjusted EBITDA. Please find the calculation of the Adjusted EBITDA and other non-IFRS measures used here and hereafter in Attachment A.

** Calculations of Net debt could be differ from indicators calculated in accordance with loan agreements upon dependence on definitions in such agreements.