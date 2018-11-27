OTC Markets Group Welcomes Jones Energy, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Jones Energy Inc. (OTCQX: JONE), an independent oil and natural gas company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Jones Energy previously traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Jones Energy begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "JONE." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Jones Energy to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Trading on OTCQX will allow Jones Energy to provide an investor-friendly trading experience, and a transparent, cost-effective alternative to a national stock exchange listing."

About Jones Energy, Inc.

Jones Energy Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration and development oil and natural gas properties in the Anadarko basin of Oklahoma and Texas.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

