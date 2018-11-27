Enforcer Gold and SOQUEM Complete Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Roger Gold-Copper Project, Chibougamau, Quebec

TSX-V: VEIN | FSE: N071

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2018 - Enforcer Gold Corp. ("Enforcer" or the "Company") (TSX-V: VEIN – FSE: N071) is pleased to report the completion of the Phase 2 diamond drilling program on the Mop-II gold-copper deposit on the Roger project. The project is advantageously located just 5 km north of the historic mining center of Chibougamau, Quebec, has all-season road access and is crossed by an active power line that serviced the past-producing Troilus Mine. Enforcer is earning a 50% interest in the Roger project from project operator, SOQUEM

The Phase 2 drilling program employed 2 rigs and was completed in one month with 34 holes totalling 7,645 m. Core logging and sampling procedures were carried out by 3 geologists and 2 cutting/sampling stations in operation in Chibougamau and a third cutting/sampling station at SOQUEM's headquarters in Val-d'Or, Quebec. All core samples have been delivered to SGS Canada's sample preparation facility in Val-d'Or.

Enforcer Gold VP Exploration, Antoine Fournier, comments:

"We are very impressed with the efficiency of the Phase 2 drilling program and wish to acknowledge SOQUEM's dedication to the project with their allocation of the necessary resources to accommodate the rapid pace of drilling. We now look forward to the upcoming assay results as they become available. Phase 2 marks a fundamental step in the development of the MOP-II deposit that will place us in a better position to evaluate the metrics necessary to build on the current resource."

The Phase 2 drilling program was designed to expand the Mop-II mineral resource (September 18, 2018 press release) in areas where the opportunity for rapidly defining extensions appears most encouraging. Approximately 80% of the holes were drilled to increase and upgrade the current resource in the conceptual pits by filling gaps between the widely-spaced holes and testing the at-depth and on-strike extensions of the known zones. The remaining 20% were exploratory holes targeting potential extensions of the North zone beyond the modelled resource area. One hole tested a completely different setting of mineralization intersected in previous SOQUEM drilling, where sub-horizontal massive sulfide horizons occur within the ultramafic Roberge Sill near its contact with the feldspar porphyry that is host to the Main and North zones.

A drill plan showing the drill hole locations for the Phase 2 program is available in the Roger Map Gallery.

Project operator, SOQUEM, managed all aspects of the Phase 2 drilling program. Core samples were sent to SGS Canada's sample preparation facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec and sample analyses will be conducted at their analytical laboratory in Lakefield, Ontario, a CAN-P-1579, CAN-P-4E (ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited testing facility.

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM Inc., a subsidiary of Ressources Québec, is a leading player in mineral exploration with its mission to explore, discover and develop mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM has participated in more than 350 exploration projects and contributed to major discoveries of gold, diamonds, lithium and other mineral commodities in Quebec.

About Enforcer Gold Corp

Enforcer Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company and is earning a 50% interest in the royalty-free Roger project from SOQUEM. Roger hosts the Mop-II gold-copper deposit located 5 km from the historic mining center of Chibougamau, Quebec. The Mop-II contains an Indicated resource of 333,000 contained gold equivalent ounces (10,900,000 tonnes @ 0.85 g/t) and an Inferred resource of 202,000 contained gold equivalent ounces (6,569,000 tonnes @ 0.75 g/t). Details of the mineral resource estimate are provided in the Company's September 18, 2018 press release and technical report filed on SEDAR. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Enforcer also holds a 100% interest in the Waswanipi gold project located 125 km west of Chibougamau. Both projects are situated within the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt, which has produced over 180 M oz. of gold and over 450 M tonnes of copper-zinc ore since the early 1900s.

