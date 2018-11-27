Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Torchlight Energy to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

14:20 Uhr  |  Accesswire

PLANO, November 27, 2018 - Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) ("Torchlight" or the "Company"), today announced that management will present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, December 4th at 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

John Brda, Chief Executive Officer, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day on December 4th and 5th, 2018, and is scheduled to present as follows:

11th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference
Presentation: 7:30 a.m. PT in Track 4
Dates: Tuesday, December 4, 2018
Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, CA
Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro15/trch/

About Torchlight Energy

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH), based in Plano, Texas, is a high growth oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) company with a primary focus on acquisition and development of highly profitable domestic oil fields. The company has assets focused in West and Central Texas where their targets are established plays such as the Permian Basin. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.torchlightenergy.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the Company's ability to obtain additional capital in the future to fund planned expansion, the demand for oil and natural gas, general economic factors, competition in the industry and other factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact
Derek Gradwell
MZ Group
SVP Natural Resources
Phone: 512-270-6990
Email: dgradwell@mzgroup.us
Web: www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. via LD Micro


