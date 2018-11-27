Imperial Provides Operational and Financial Update

VANCOUVER, Nov. 27, 2018 - Imperial Metals Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:III) provides an operational and financial update as follows:

Imperial has reorganized the management structure at the Red Chris mine and has appointed its Vice President Operations, Randall Thompson, as General Manager. In this role he has a mandate to direct improvements of Red Chris mine operations.





The Company reports that an action for damages arising out of the August 4, 2014 failure of the perimeter embankment at the Mount Polley mine has been settled among all parties to the action in consideration of net payments to the Company totaling approximately CDN$108 million. Upon receipt of the payments, a consent dismissal order will be filed. This settlement represents compromises of disputed claims and does not constitute an admission of liability on the part of any party to the action.





This settlement provides liquidity for the Company to allow the Special Committee additional time to complete its process of reviewing identifying, negotiating and potentially implementing all strategic alternatives including the sale of some of the Company’s assets, joint ventures, a recapitalization, and a sale or merger of the Company. The Special Committee has selected a financial advisor to provide advice through the process.





In accordance with the existing buyback option, the Directors of the Company have approved the repurchase of the 0.5% net smelter return royalty interest in the Red Chris project sold in September 2018. The buyback option provided for the repurchase of this royalty by the Company for US$17 million, being equal to the proceeds received on the royalty, plus simple interest at 6% per annum.



About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns the Red Chris, Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. Imperial also holds a 50% interest in the Ruddock Creek lead/zinc property.

Forward-Looking Information and Risks Notice

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Company management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, a specific statement regarding the filing of a consent dismissal order following receipt of all settlement payments.