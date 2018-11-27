Melkior - Maseres IP Survey Commenced

Timmins, November 27, 2018 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior") continues to aggressively advance the Maseres Project. A 46 km kilometers of pole-dipole induced polarization survey has been awarded to GEOPHYSIQUE TMC from Val-d'Or. Line cutting is over 90% complete and the ground geophysical survey has already commenced. The IP survey is expected to be completed before December 24, 2018.

Consistent with Melkiors previous news releases a focus area on the Maseres Project was selected based on a combination of: year-round access; confirmation of VMS type mineralization; correlation of VMS type mineralization to EM anomalies; supporting geological data from outcrop; and robust geochemical (Au, Cu, Ag) signature obtained in the 2017 soil sampling program. The grid was established for ground control. The IP survey is being conducted to establish an approximation of bedrock topography and to provide detailed information on the location and strength of conductive targets. The weather has been cooperative and the lakes within the new grid area have been reported to be sufficiently frozen to permit complete IP coverage of the designated area. An internet link has been established for the IP crew to facilitate the delivery of preliminary pseudo-sections on a daily basis.

Melkior is committed to aggressively advancing the Maseres Project. A drilling permit has already been applied for. The application for drilling targets the majority of the 50 individual VTEM EM anomalies present within the area of the new grid. All potential drill targets can be drilled from land setups (no water setups). In Quebec drilling permits are expected to take about two months to process. Contingent on the awarding of the permit, drilling could commence as early as mid-January 2019. Melkior is currently fully funded to undertake this work commitment.

Jim Deluce, CEO of Melkior comments, "Melkior is grateful for the expedited line cutting services of Jean Robert (MG Explo) and the highly recommended and committed team from GEOPHYSIQUE TMC. The services of these contractors from Val-d'Or have been critical in the rapid advancement of the Maseres Project. Melkior will continue to provide an unprecedented level of transparency as this IP survey progresses, Melkior shareholders are encouraged to engage our website and to review the release of the preliminary IP data as it becomes available."

Wade Kornik, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Kornik is the Exploration Manager of the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

