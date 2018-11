Chalice Gold Mines Limited - Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting

PERTH, Western Australia, Nov. 27, 2018 - Chalice Gold Mines Ltd. (ASX: CHN, TSX: CXN) ("Chalice" or the "Company") advises that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today, November 27, 2018, were carried on a show of hands.

In accordance with Section 251AA(1) of the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, the following information is provided in relation to the resolutions considered by shareholders at the AGM.

The Company received valid proxies from 120 shareholders holding a total of 122,750,835 ordinary shares (representing a total of 46% of the Company's issued shares) that had directed their voting preferences or had left their voting preferences open at the proxy's discretion.

No. Resolution For Against Abstain At the

proxies

discretion Excluded 1. Approval of the Remuneration

Report 67,608,333 4,280,669 89,470 765,114 50,007,249 2. Election of Mr Tim Goyder as a

Director 117,789,354 4,095,436 931 865,114 - 3. Issue of Performance Rights to

Mr Tim Goyder 67,848,937 6,127,760 42,315,040 740,390 5,718,708 4. Ratification of Share Issue 114,362,208 549,516 4,073,997 765,114 3,000,000 5. Equal Capital Reduction 121,424,621 529,094 40,006 757,114 -

Leanne Stevens

Company Secretary

SOURCE Chalice Gold Mines Ltd.