Wallbridge Commences Initial Drilling Program at Beschefer

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2018 - Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (TSX:WM, FWB: WC7) ("Wallbridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its recently-optioned Beschefer property ("Beschefer" or "Beschefer Project").

Since entering into the option agreement to acquire 100 % of Beschefer (see Wallbridge Press Release dated October 17, 2018), Wallbridge's exploration team has carried out a systematic review of historic drill core and project data to better understand the controls on gold deposition and, most importantly, the formation of high grade domains within the B-14 shear zone. This work was in preparation for resource drilling and future maiden resource estimation.

Wallbridge's initial drill program, has commenced and will consist of approximately 1,500 metres of surface drilling and is designed to test the continuity of two known high-grade shoots within the B-14 shear.

"The relatively wide-spaced drilling carried out by previous operators has already defined a mineralized system, the continuous large-scale gold-bearing structure known as the B-14 Zone. Several high-grade domains within this shear zone highlight the excellent grade potential that exists in this system," stated Marz Kord, President & CEO of Wallbridge. "Following our strategy of building a gold production pipeline in the emerging Sunday Lake-Selbaie Belt, our initial objective is to prove the continuity of discrete high-grade shoots and to continue the same exploration success as at Fenelon. If this initial program is successful, we will be planning for a more aggressive resource expansion program and the completion of a maiden resource estimate."

About the Beschefer Project

The Beschefer Project covers 647 hectares and is located in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, 14 km east of the past-producing polymetallic Selbaie Mine, 45 km northeast of the Casa Berardi Mine and 28 km from Wallbridge's Fenelon Gold Property. Historically, the area has mainly been explored for volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits similar to the Matagami camp and the Selbaie Mine.

Gold mineralization was discovered in the B-14 Zone in 1995 by Billiton Canada Inc. and the property has seen very limited exploration before the involvement by Excellon in 2011, which completed approximately 17,000 metres of drilling up to 2013. Excellon's programs produced very positive results, extending the B-14 mineralization down to almost 600 metres vertical depth, discovering the upper shear zone and intersecting the highest-grade intersections on the property, including 55.63 g/t Au over 5.57 metres and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres. Excellon's primary focus is on production and exploration at its Platosa Mine and Miguel Auza Property in Mexico. There has been no exploration at Beschefer since 2013.

A summary of historic drill hole results is reported in Table 1 and Figure 1 below.

Table 1. Beschefer Project Historic Assay Highlights Drill Hole From To Length True Width Au Zone Year Company

(m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t)





BE13-038 323.36 328.93 5.57 5.41 55.63 B-14 2013 Excellon BE12-014 220.75 229.50 8.75 7.80 13.07 B-14 2012 Excellon including... 228.00 229.50 1.50 1.34 58.50 B-14 2012 Excellon B14-35 204.00 212.00 8.00 7.28 10.28 B-14 1997 Les Mines Selbaie including... 204.40 205.00 0.60 0.55 86.74 B-14 1997 Les Mines Selbaie BE11-003 179.42 183.20 3.78 3.69 12.40 B-14 2011 Excellon B14-6 156.10 184.10 28.40 28.22 3.56 B-14 1996 Les Mines Selbaie including... 178.60 184.10 5.50 5.47 7.42 B-14 1996 Les Mines Selbaie BE13-042 454.93 463.65 8.72 8.00 5.16 B-14 2013 Excellon including... 459.37 459.67 0.30 0.28 91.4 B-14 2013 Excellon BE13-043 117.61 120.10 2.49 2.30 6.65 Upper 2013 Excellon SBJ-06-01 201.80 211.80 10.00 9.03 4.46 B-14 2006 Seagreen BE12-006 114.95 122.75 7.80 6.89 4.54 B-14 2012 Excellon BE12-030 362.94 369.00 6.06 5.98 3.56 B-14 2012 Excellon B14-43 187.30 187.80 0.50 0.50 29.71 Upper 1997 Les Mines Selbaie B14-4 159.90 160.70 0.80 0.79 16.94 B-14 1996 Les Mines Selbaie BE11-001 185.46 194.84 9.38 9.24 3.01 B-14 2011 Excellon BE13-045 559.20 570.30 11.10 9.40 3.03 B-14 2013 Excellon including... 564.30 570.30 6.00 5.08 4.25 B-14 2013 Excellon

Figure 1: Beschefer Inclined Long Section

The Qualified Persons responsible for the technical content of this press release are Marz Kord, P. Eng., M. Sc., MBA, President & CEO and Attila Péntek, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice President Exploration for Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd..

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is establishing a pipeline of projects that will support sustainable production and revenue as well as organic growth through exploration and scalability.

Wallbridge is currently developing its 100%-owned high-grade Fenelon Gold property in Quebec with ongoing exploration and a bulk sample in 2018. Wallbridge is also pursuing other additional advanced-stage projects which would add to the Company's near-term project pipeline. These discussions benefit from the operating capabilities Wallbridge demonstrated by safely and efficiently mining the Broken Hammer deposit in Sudbury, which was completed in October 2015. As part of this strategy, the Company recently optioned the Beschefer Project, an advanced gold property with proven size and grade-potential near Fenelon Gold. Wallbridge is also continuing partner-funded exploration on its large portfolio of nickel, copper, and PGM projects in Sudbury, Ontario, with a focus on its high-grade Parkin project.

Wallbridge also has exposure to exploration for copper and gold in Jamaica and British Columbia through its 11.3% ownership of Carube Copper Corp. (CUC:TSX-V, formerly Miocene Resources Limited, a Wallbridge spin-out of its BC assets).

