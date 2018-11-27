OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 27, 2018 - Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.. (NYSE: PHX) announced today that it plans to release results for its fiscal 2018 year ended Sept. 30, 2018, on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.
Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral and leasehold acreage-focused capital allocator seeking the highest per share returns while maintaining a conservative net leverage ratio to ensure survivability and prosperity in all business and mineral commodity price cycles. The capital allocation tools include: (i) selective participation in working interest wells on its existing holdings in the highest quality, low-risk projects that are projected to exceed corporate return thresholds; (ii) aggressive leasing of its mineral holdings outside of areas of potential working interest participation; (iii) acquisition of undervalued mineral rights in established resource plays; (iv) divestiture of limited optionality and overvalued mineral rights; (v) payment of quarterly dividends, with optionality for special dividends when available capital exceeds operational requirements and has no other higher shareholder return option for an extended time period; and (vi) repurchase of common shares when the share price trades at a material discount to the company's estimated intrinsic value.
Panhandle's principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico and North Dakota. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.panhandleoilandgas.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panhandle-oil-and-gas-inc-announces-fiscal-2018-financial-results-release-date-300755548.html
