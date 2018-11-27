Chalice Gold Mines Limited - Capital Reduction Timetable and Payment Details

PERTH, Nov. 27, 2018 - Chalice Gold Mines Ltd. (ASX: CHN, TSX: CXN) ("Chalice" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, shareholders approved the capital reduction; the subject of Resolution 5.

Pursuant to the approved capital reduction, the Company will reduce its issued share capital by approximately A$10,662,725 by returning to shareholders on a pro-rata basis of A$0.04 (~C$0.038 based on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate on November 26, 2018) for each share held on the record date.

Timetable for the return is outlined below:

Event Date (AWST) Date (EST) Trading in Shares on an "ex return of capital"

basis starts November 29,

2018 November 28,

2018 Record date November 29,

2018 November 29,

2018 Entitlement paid to shareholders December 7,

2018 December 7,

2018

Payment details

The payment of the return will ordinarily be satisfied by sending a cheque to those persons who are shareholders as at the record date. However, shareholders that have an existing direct credit authority for the payment of dividends on their shares recorded with the Company's share registry at the record date will have the capital returned on their shares credited to their nominated bank account.

ATO class ruling

As previously announced, the Company has submitted a class ruling request on behalf of shareholders to the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), to confirm the tax treatment of the proposed return of capital.

Details of the tax treatment of the distribution will be released to shareholders once the class ruling has been issued by the ATO.

