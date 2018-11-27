Platinex Update

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2018 - Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") announces that Carmelo Marrelli will be stepping into the role as CFO due to internal changes at the Marrelli Support Services office. Cindy Davis, former CFO will still remain on Platinex's account to assist Carmelo with financial reporting matters as required.



Mr. Robert Blake III has stepped down from the Co-CEO role and from the Board of Directors due to personal reasons. Mr. Blake III will remain as a part of advisory board to the Company and will revisit potential formal involvement as an executive down in future. In addition, the Company announces that Mr. James R. Trusler will be stepping down as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He will remain as a Director of company.

Mr. Walter Henry, Director and CEO of Platinex commented: "On behalf of the board I would like to thank Ms. Davis and Mr. Blake III for their services and look forward to their continued guidance as they move into advisory role to the Company during this important time. We remain excited about the potential cannabis opportunities as we continue review as we explore the space and expect to provide further updates as they become available."

About Platinex Inc.

Platinex is currently focusing efforts on developing various strategies to capitalize on the lucrative growth of the cannabis sector in North America. At the same time Platinex has been focusing its mining business efforts in assembling a very large property in the Shining Tree gold camp, which has received little modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the Abitibi greenstone Belt. Shares of Platinex are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "PTX".

For further information, please contact:

Walter Henry, President and CEO

416-414-5825

Email: info@platinex.com

David Posner

647-985-6727

Email: dposner44@gmail.com

To receive Company press releases, please email lparadis@platinex.com and

mention “Platinex press release” on the subject line.

