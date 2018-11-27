American Creek Completes $300,000 Private Placement

Cardston, November 27, 2018 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (the "Company") announces that it has now closed its equity private placement previously announced October 15, 2018, and has issued 6,000,000 units for total gross proceeds of $300,000. No finder's fee was paid with respect to this closing. All securities issued in this closing are subject to a hold period expiring four months plus a day after the date of their issuance.

About American Creek

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia.

Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle": the Electrum Project Joint Venture (referenced above) and the Treaty Creek project with Tudor (Walter Storm), as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com.

