Black Tusk Resources Inc. appoints Gary B. MacDonald to its Advisory Board

Vancouver, November 27, 2018 - wp] (the "Company") (CSE: TUSK) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Gary MacDonald to its Advisory Board.
Mr. MacDonald has over 25 years of Natural Resource experience with an extensive background in mining. Mr. MacDonald currently serves on the board of several public and private companies and has operated internationally in North /South America, Europe, Western Russia, Africa, and the Middle East. Mr. MacDonald's roles and involvement have been all-encompassing from field to boardroom consisting of initial assessment and diligence, financing, exploration through to development, operations, production, management, and negotiating asset /company buyouts.
Mr. MacDonald has a Masters of Business Administration from Erasmus University in Rotterdam as well as a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce from the University of British Columbia.
"We are very fortunate to have such a well esteemed individual joining our team. Mr. MacDonald's strong technical and capital markets background coupled with his extensive mining knowledge will be a major asset and benefit to Black Tusk shareholders,'' stated Richard Penn, Chief Executive Officer.
About Black Tusk Resources Inc.
Black Tusk is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of its mineral property located in British Columbia, Canada. Pursuant to the Goldsmith Option Agreement, the Company currently has an option to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) undivided interest in the Goldsmith Property situated approximately is situated in the Kootenays, approximately 65 kilometres north of the City of Kaslo, British Columbia.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Richard Penn,
CEO
778 384-8923
Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!