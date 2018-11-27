Black Tusk Resources Inc. appoints Gary B. MacDonald to its Advisory Board

Vancouver, November 27, 2018 - wp] (the "Company") (CSE: TUSK) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Gary MacDonald to its Advisory Board.

Mr. MacDonald has over 25 years of Natural Resource experience with an extensive background in mining. Mr. MacDonald currently serves on the board of several public and private companies and has operated internationally in North /South America, Europe, Western Russia, Africa, and the Middle East. Mr. MacDonald's roles and involvement have been all-encompassing from field to boardroom consisting of initial assessment and diligence, financing, exploration through to development, operations, production, management, and negotiating asset /company buyouts.

Mr. MacDonald has a Masters of Business Administration from Erasmus University in Rotterdam as well as a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce from the University of British Columbia.

"We are very fortunate to have such a well esteemed individual joining our team. Mr. MacDonald's strong technical and capital markets background coupled with his extensive mining knowledge will be a major asset and benefit to Black Tusk shareholders,'' stated Richard Penn, Chief Executive Officer.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of its mineral property located in British Columbia, Canada. Pursuant to the Goldsmith Option Agreement, the Company currently has an option to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) undivided interest in the Goldsmith Property situated approximately is situated in the Kootenays, approximately 65 kilometres north of the City of Kaslo, British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn,

CEO

778 384-8923

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.