New Energy Metals Announces Results of Soil Sampling Program at Exxeter Gold Project

Vancouver, November 27, 2018 - New Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENRG) (OTC Pink: NEMCF) ("New Energy Metals" or the "Company") announces results of the detailed soil sampling program (the "Program") at its Exxeter Gold Project (the "Project") situated approximately 45 kilometres east of Val d'Or, Quebec (see news release dated October 19, 2018). The objective of the Program was to focus on target areas where geophysical and geochemical anomalies were identified in earlier programs.

The Project consists of 13 mineral tenures with a total area of 748.38 hectares and overlies the Abitibi greenstone belt within the Val d'Or Formation of the Superior Province., in Northwestern Québec, Canada (see technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Exxeter Property" dated October 2, 2017, and filed on the Company's SEDAR profile (the "Technical Report")).

The soil samples were collected at 50 metre, and occasionally 25 metre, intervals and fill-in sampling was completed in previously anomalous areas to provide proper contouring of anomalous metal-in-soil values (see Figure 1 below). A total of 366 new soil samples were collected under the Program and sent to ALS Global Laboratories ("ALS"), an accredited geochemical laboratory in Val d'Or, Quebec, for analysis.

Figure 1. Soil Sampling Interval Locations for 2016 and 2018 Soil Sampling

Highlights

soil sampling results show two polymetallic soil anomaly zones and one zone anomalous with precious metals in soil; and

all soil anomalous zones are associated with what appears to be an anomaly in the residual magnetics and there are induced polarization ("IP") anomalies associated with the soil anomalies.

Of the 366 soil samples, 305 assayed at 5 parts per billion ("ppb") Au or less while 61 samples assayed at higher than 5 ppb Au, with the highest sample returning results of 260 ppb Au (0.26g/t Au). Many of the anomalous gold samples were located proximal to one another and none of the samples that had anomalous gold values were strongly anomalous in any base metal. The map in Figure 2 below includes soil samples from both the Program and a 2016 program (further information on the 2016 program can be found in the Technical Report) conducted by Exploration Facilitation Unlimited Inc.



Figure 2. Location of 2016 and 2018 Soil Samples and Gold Values

Anomalous copper, cobalt and zinc values were also detected in the samples. The mean value of copper was 8 parts per million ("ppm") Cu, while cobalt and zinc had mean values of 4.2 ppm Co and 21 ppm Zn, respectively. Zinc assay values were generally much higher than copper or cobalt, with 33 samples that can be considered anomalous. Of note, five samples from the Program that were anomalous for copper also qualified as anomalous for zinc. The anomalous values tended to be in clusters and those clusters indicate polymetallic anomalies with zinc, copper, and cobalt all anomalous in the same areas, which areas coincide with IP anomalies, potential conductors, and structural features. The Company is not aware of any factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to in this news release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

ALS Val-d'Or's quality management system operates in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2005 (CAN-P-4E) and is also compliant with CAN-P-1579 Guidelines for Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories. The management system and methods are accredited by the Standards Council of Canada. The laboratory employs comprehensive quality control programs to monitor sample preparation and analysis. Quality control measures include the use of barren material to clean sample equipment in between batches. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the analysis of reagent blanks, reference materials, and replicate samples. Bar coding and scanning technology provide complete chain of custody records for sample preparation and analytical process.

Qualified Person

Justin Rensby, P.Geo., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis of this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Rensby is independent of the Company.

About the Company

New Energy Metals is focused on the exploration and development of energy metals in Chile. The Company's assets include the Cristal copper project located in northern Chile and several prospective cobalt projects in Chile's past producing San Juan cobalt district.

On behalf of New Energy Metals Corp.

César Lopez, CEO & President

T: 604.638.3886

E: info@newenergymetals.ca

W: www.newenergymetals.ca

