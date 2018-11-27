Intermin Resources Limited: 2018 AGM Presentation

Perth, Australia - Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) provides the Company's 2018 AGM Presentation.Growth strategy and visionFocus on building a mid tier gold business with leverage to other commoditiesFive key growth pillars:- Develop advanced mining projects to generate cash and minimise shareholder dilution- Self-fund aggressive exploration targeting large scale new discoveries and future mine developments- Pursue consolidation in the region at asset and corporate level to deliver step change opportunities- Engage and participate with quality partners to unlock value on Joint Venture projects- Incrementally grow the production profile to emerging mid-tier status through discovery and asset acquisitions with the key focus on cash marginsA busy year ahead in 2019- Continue resource expansion and new discovery drilling with high priority targets including Anthill, Binduli, Blister Dam and Teal- 30-40,000m planned within a A$3-4 million budget- Grow the current Resource and Reserve position- Complete development options review for Goongarrie Lady- Advance development studies on Anthill, Jacques Find,Crakeand Peyes Farm- Pursue value accretive acquisitions at asset and corporate level- Work with our quality JV partners to unlock value of the multi commodity project areas- Increase market awareness of your Company as a self funded explorer and producerTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZJ7GW873





About Intermin Resources Limited:



Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.



Intermin is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.



Intermin has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.





Source:



Intermin Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Jon Price MSc (Mineral Economics) MAusIMM, MAICD Managing Director T: +61-8-9386-9534 F: +61-8-9389-1597 E: admin@intermin.com.au