Intermin Resources Limited: 2018 AGM Presentation

27.11.2018  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) provides the Company's 2018 AGM Presentation.

Growth strategy and vision

Focus on building a mid tier gold business with leverage to other commodities

Five key growth pillars:

- Develop advanced mining projects to generate cash and minimise shareholder dilution

- Self-fund aggressive exploration targeting large scale new discoveries and future mine developments

- Pursue consolidation in the region at asset and corporate level to deliver step change opportunities

- Engage and participate with quality partners to unlock value on Joint Venture projects

- Incrementally grow the production profile to emerging mid-tier status through discovery and asset acquisitions with the key focus on cash margins

A busy year ahead in 2019

- Continue resource expansion and new discovery drilling with high priority targets including Anthill, Binduli, Blister Dam and Teal

- 30-40,000m planned within a A$3-4 million budget

- Grow the current Resource and Reserve position

- Complete development options review for Goongarrie Lady

- Advance development studies on Anthill, Jacques Find,Crakeand Peyes Farm

- Pursue value accretive acquisitions at asset and corporate level

- Work with our quality JV partners to unlock value of the multi commodity project areas

- Increase market awareness of your Company as a self funded explorer and producer

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZJ7GW873



About Intermin Resources Limited:

Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Intermin is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Intermin has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.



Source:

Intermin Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Jon Price MSc (Mineral Economics) MAusIMM, MAICD Managing Director T: +61-8-9386-9534 F: +61-8-9389-1597 E: admin@intermin.com.au


