Intermin Resources Limited: 2018 AGM Presentation
Growth strategy and vision
Focus on building a mid tier gold business with leverage to other commodities
Five key growth pillars:
- Develop advanced mining projects to generate cash and minimise shareholder dilution
- Self-fund aggressive exploration targeting large scale new discoveries and future mine developments
- Pursue consolidation in the region at asset and corporate level to deliver step change opportunities
- Engage and participate with quality partners to unlock value on Joint Venture projects
- Incrementally grow the production profile to emerging mid-tier status through discovery and asset acquisitions with the key focus on cash margins
A busy year ahead in 2019
- Continue resource expansion and new discovery drilling with high priority targets including Anthill, Binduli, Blister Dam and Teal
- 30-40,000m planned within a A$3-4 million budget
- Grow the current Resource and Reserve position
- Complete development options review for Goongarrie Lady
- Advance development studies on Anthill, Jacques Find,Crakeand Peyes Farm
- Pursue value accretive acquisitions at asset and corporate level
- Work with our quality JV partners to unlock value of the multi commodity project areas
- Increase market awareness of your Company as a self funded explorer and producer
To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZJ7GW873
About Intermin Resources Limited:
Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.
Intermin is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.
Intermin has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.
Source:
Intermin Resources Ltd.
