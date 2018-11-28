New Energy Minerals Ltd: 2018 Annual General Meeting Presentation

Sydney, Australia - New Energy Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NXE) (OTCMKTS:MTTGF) provides the Company's 2018 Annual General Meeting Presentation.CORPORATE SNAPSHOTCore Business New Energy Minerals Ltd. is an ASX listed company focused on the mining and exploration of 'New Energy Minerals', including graphite and vanadium. The Company is current fast tracking its world-class Caula Vanadium-Graphite project in Northern Mozambique with first cash flows expected in H2 of 2019.THE CAULA PROJECT- Located in Cabo Delgado Provide, Northern Mozambique and along strike from world-class Syrah Resources (ASX:SYR) (A$550 million market cap)- Caula has similar grades to Syrah, but superior graphite metallurgy and integrated vanadiumgraphite flowsheet.- Excellent transport infrastructure with ~25km access road to sealed road leading to ports of Pemba and Nacala- New Energy Minerals vanadium deposit hosted within vanadium mica and silicate mineral associated with the graphitic schist- Fully integrated flowsheet to deliver both graphite & vanadiumTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/D6UR79SZ





About New Energy Minerals Ltd:



New Energy Minerals Ltd. is an ASX listed company focused on the mining and exploration of Vanadium and Graphite – two commodities critical for the 'New Energy Market'.



The Company is currently fast tracking its world-class Caula Vanadium-Graphite project in Northern Mozambique, located along strike from the Syrah Resources Ltd. (ASX:SYR) Balama Project, with first cash flows targeted for H2 of 2019 from trial mining operations. New Energy Minerals' Caula project hosts a JORC (Measured) vanadium-graphite resource of 22 Mt @ 0.37% V2O5 (0.2% cut-off) and 13.4% TGC (8% cut-off) for 81,600 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide (180 million pounds) and 2.93 Mt of contained graphite.



New Energy minerals has a highly experienced Board of Directors, management, finance, exploration and geological team, with a 15-year track record of investment and successful project development in Mozambique and the Africa region. The Company aims to become a major provider of vanadium and graphite, both key components used in battery production.





Source:



New Energy Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

New Energy Minerals Ltd. Dr Bernard Olivier Managing Director E: bernard@newenergyminerals.com.au M: +61-4-08948-182 Jane Morgan Management Jane Morgan Media & Investor Relations E: jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au T: +61-405-555-618