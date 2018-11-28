Ardiden Ltd: Further High-Grade Lithium Results from North Aubry

Perth, Australia - Canadian-focused lithium explorer and developer, Ardiden Ltd. ("ADV" or "the Company") (ASX:ADV), is pleased to announce the next set of assay results from the Company's ongoing Resource expansion and exploration drill program at North Aubry.HIGHLIGHTS:- Ardiden continues to successfully progress the Resource expansion and exploration diamond drilling program with significant results from the latest eight drill holes ASD012 to ASD019, including:o ASD012: 17.91m @ 0.85% Li2O from 126.95m;o ASD013: 12.28m @ 1.03% Li2O from 126.20m;o ASD017: 15.06m @ 1.11% Li2O from 112.94m;-- Including 1.00m @ 4.26% Li2O from 121.50m; ando ASD019: 5.02m @ 0.67% Li2O from 168.55m.- The intersection of multiple spodumene bearing pegmatites and the identification of encouraging and high-grade results at North Aubry continue to underpin the premium quality of the lithium mineralisation at Seymour Lake.- Ardiden and strategic Chinese partners Yantai Jinyuan Mining Machinery Co., Ltd have commenced further metallurgical test-work to optimise the recovery and grade of the Seymour Lake spodumene concentrate.*Note: stated lengths of intersections are down-hole lengths and the true thickness of the intersected pegmatites is not yet known and requires additional drilling to determine actual true thickness.The latest diamond drilling results have delivered further high-grade lithium intersections, reflecting the quality of the North Aubry mineralisation. The North Aubry prospect is located within the Company's 100% owned flagship Seymour Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada.Commenting on the results Ardiden CEO and Executive Director, Brad Boyle said: "The Resource expansion and exploration drill program has been extremely successful thus far, and with the latest set of drill holes identifying results of up to 4.26% Li2O (ASD017), confirms the consistent quality and grades of mineralisation throughout the pegmatite lodes."The further we advance the drill program, the more confidence we gain in the high-quality nature of North Aubry. More importantly, the recent results exceed the originally predicted boundaries of the mineralised zones and these results underpin North Aubry as an integral part of the upgraded Seymour Lake Mineral Resource."THE RESOURCE EXPANSION DRILLING PROGRAMDrilling results to date continue to validate the original exploration model. A number of these drill results have exceeded expectations, confirming that the North Aubry pegmatite extends further down-dip than was previously known, as displayed by Figure 1(see link below).The latest set of assay results (ASD012 to ASD019) confirm the presence of lithium mineralisation throughout the North Aubry prospect (outlined in Figure 1 in link below) with the majority of drill holes completed to date intersecting multiple spodumene-bearing pegmatites at various depths. These results are highlighted by returning multiple results in excess of 2% Li2O (refer to Appendix 2 in link below), with some intersections exceeding 4% Li2O.Ardiden's geological team are currently reviewing all drilling results returned via the drill program in order to better understand the broader geological setting and the implications of these extensions of the North Aubry pegmatite within this area. Furthermore, multiple drill targets are being revised and refined in order optimise drill testing locations to maximise potential exploration success within the strike zone.ADDITIONAL METALLURIGICAL TESTWORKThe Company's strategic Chinese partners Yantai Jinyuan Mining Machinery Co., Ltd is continuing to work with Ardiden to refine the current process flow sheet design in order to optimise the recovery and grade of spodumene concentrate produced from the North Aubry pegmatite.To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/86JO6998





Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) is an emerging international diversified exploration and development company possessing a mature multi-element asset portfolio, with a near term development pipeline, focused quality projects located in the established mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.





Ardiden Ltd.





