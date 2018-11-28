Emerita Resources Announces Intention to Consolidate Shares

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2018 - Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) announces its intention to seek the necessary approvals to consolidate its common shares.



The Company has called a special meeting of common shareholders (the “Meeting”) for Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time). The Meeting will be held at the Company’s head office at 65 Queen Street West, 8th floor boardroom, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2M5. Emerita shareholders will be asked to consider and approve a share consolidation (the “Consolidation”) on the basis of one new common share of the Company (each, a “New Share”) for up to every five existing common shares of the Company (each, an “Existing Share”), or such lower number of Existing Shares as may be determined by the Board of Directors of Emerita and as may be required to obtain approval of the Consolidation from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The principal effects of the Consolidation will be that the number of Shares of the Company issued and outstanding will be reduced from 142,095,829 Existing Shares as of the date hereof to approximately 28,419,165 New Shares, assuming a consolidation ratio of 5 to 1.

The expected benefits of the Consolidation include improved trading liquidity from lower transaction costs, great investor interest as well as reduced future dilution from the ability to raise additional capital at a higher price per Share. Additional benefits of the Consolidation, as well as the procedure for implementing the Consolidation and the full text resolution approving the Consolidation may be found in the Company’s management information circular dated November 21, 2018 (the “Circular”) that is being mailed to shareholders and may be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR. The Consolidation remains subject to shareholder approval and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

