Erin Ventures Completes Private Placement

VICTORIA, November 27, 2018 - Erin Ventures Inc. ("Erin") [TSXV: EV] is pleased to announce that it has completed its private placement offering initially announced on November 14, 2018 and updated with an announcement on November 23, 2018 to increase the size of the financing due to oversubscription for aggregate gross proceeds of $749,195.98.

Pursuant to the terms of the private placement, Erin issued 5,763,046 units ("Units") at a price of $0.13 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will have a term of three (3) years and will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) Common Share at a price of $0.155 per share in the first six (6) months following the Closing Date and $0.22 commencing on the first day of the seventh (7th ) month following the Closing date until the end of the third year following the closing date.

The Warrants also have an acceleration clause whereby if the Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at a price equal or greater than the designated trigger price for more than ten (10) consecutive trading days, Erin shall have the right to give written notice to the holder requiring the holder to exercise the Warrant, in whole or in part, within a period of thirty (30) days from the date of receipt of notice from Erin.

The net proceeds from this financing will be used to fund further development of its wholly owned Piskanja boron project in Serbia, and for general working capital purposes.

This offering was carried out on a private placement basis pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws. Four arm's length finders are to be paid finders' fees for $10,735.00 in accordance with the rules of the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual. Additionally, Erin paid one broker a commission of $22,490.00 and 173,000 non-transferrable broker warrants entitling the broker to purchase securities of Erin equivalent to the Units described above for a three (3) year period at a price of $0.13 (each, a "Broker Warrant"). The Broker Warrants shall include a term that any Broker Warrant exercised in the second or third year of their term will include a provision which limits the exercise period of the underlying Warrant received by the broker upon exercise of a Broker Warrant so that the Warrant term does not exceed five (5) years from today. The commissions and Broker Warrants are to be paid in accordance with the rules of the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual.

The Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with the policies of the TSXV and applicable securities legislation.

This private placement remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSXV.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blake Fallis, General Manager

About Erin Ventures



Erin Ventures Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia and gold assets in North America. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Erin's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EV". For detailed information please see Erin's website at www.erinventures.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

Piskanja is a high-grade boron deposit with a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource of 5.6 million indicated tonnes (30.8% B2O3), in addition to 6.2 million inferred tonnes (28.8% B2O3).

For further information, please contact:

Erin Ventures Inc.

Blake Fallis, General Manager

Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746

www.erinventures.com

645 Fort Street, Suite 203

Victoria BC V8W1G2

Canada

Erin's Public Quotations:

Canada

TSX Venture: EV

USA

SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432

OTCBB: ERVFF

Europe

Berlin Stock Exchange: EKV



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'expect,' "feel," 'plan,' 'anticipate,' "project," "could," "should" and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, variations in estimated costs, the failure to discover or recover economic grades of minerals, and the inability to raise the funds necessary, changes in external market factors including commodity prices, and other risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from the results referred to in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Erin Ventures Inc.