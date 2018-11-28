Argent Minerals Limited: AGM Presentation to Investors

Sydney, Australia - Argent Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ARD) provides the Company's AGM Presentation to Investors.WHY INVEST IN ARGENT?- Highly experienced board and managemento Highly focused on Argent share price turnaround and growtho Evolution of Argent strategy underway- FY2018 achievementso Kempfield advances to large scale potentialo Pine Ridge Gold Mine - significant upside identifiedo West Wyalong - upgraded to a Prospect by drilling resultso Loch Lilly maiden drilling programme - positive results- Significant assets with 'company maker' potentialo #1 Kempfield + Pine Ridge/Trunkey gold belto #2 West Wyalong copper-goldTHE EVOLUTION OF ARGENT- Increase share price and limit dilution- A focus shift to gold exploration and production in well-endowed Lachlan Orogen within the larger Kempfield area- High-value gold exploration will boost future Kempfield economics- Option of realising early revenue through smaller-scale operationTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6462039O





Argent Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ARD) is an Australian publicly listed company with a 100% interest in a silver/gold project at Kempfield NSW. Work is underway on the preparation of an EIS and a feasibility study for the first stage of the project which will involve heap leaching some 8.8 million tonnes of mainly oxide and transitional material to produce over 9.5 million ounces of silver and 15,000 ounces of gold over a 5 year mine life. Argent is also earning up to a 70% interest in two other NSW projects - gold at West Wyalong and base metals at Sunny Corner.





David Busch Chief Executive Officer Argent Minerals Ltd. M: +61-415-613-800 E: david.busch@argentminerals.com.au