Argent Minerals Limited: AGM Presentation to Investors

Sydney, Australia - Argent Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ARD) provides the Company's AGM Presentation to Investors.
WHY INVEST IN ARGENT?
- Highly experienced board and management
o Highly focused on Argent share price turnaround and growth
o Evolution of Argent strategy underway
- FY2018 achievements
o Kempfield advances to large scale potential
o Pine Ridge Gold Mine - significant upside identified
o West Wyalong - upgraded to a Prospect by drilling results
o Loch Lilly maiden drilling programme - positive results
- Significant assets with 'company maker' potential
o #1 Kempfield + Pine Ridge/Trunkey gold belt
o #2 West Wyalong copper-gold
THE EVOLUTION OF ARGENT
- Increase share price and limit dilution
- A focus shift to gold exploration and production in well-endowed Lachlan Orogen within the larger Kempfield area
- High-value gold exploration will boost future Kempfield economics
- Option of realising early revenue through smaller-scale operation
To view the full presentation, please visit: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6462039O
About Argent Minerals Limited:
Argent Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ARD) is an Australian publicly listed company with a 100% interest in a silver/gold project at Kempfield NSW. Work is underway on the preparation of an EIS and a feasibility study for the first stage of the project which will involve heap leaching some 8.8 million tonnes of mainly oxide and transitional material to produce over 9.5 million ounces of silver and 15,000 ounces of gold over a 5 year mine life. Argent is also earning up to a 70% interest in two other NSW projects - gold at West Wyalong and base metals at Sunny Corner.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!