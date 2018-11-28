Sayona Mining Ltd: Presentation - Annual General Meeting

Brisbane, Australia - Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) provides the Company's presentation at Annual General Meeting.Sayona Investment Proposition- Authier is an advanced, de-risked project on track for development- Executing a plan to get into production and generate cash flow - low capital hurdle & competitive operating costs- Located in a first world country with access to world-class, low-cost infrastructure- Base case pre-tax NPV of C$184 million and low enterprise value per tonne of resources compared to industry peers- Opportunity to value-add Authier concentrates and create significant shareholder value; plus upside from project pipeline in Canada, WA- Board and management team have track record of delivering projects around the worldTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/544S2J4F





Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian-based, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors.



The Company's primary focus is the development of the Authier Lithium deposit in Quebec, Canada however exploration for additional lithium deposits is also ongoing in the Authier region and in the Pilbara of Western Australia where the Company has an extensive lithium exploration package of tenements.





