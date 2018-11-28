VIDEO: Ellis Martin Report with Robert Mintak of Standard Lithium: on Maiden Lithium Resource Statement

Vancouver, Canada - Ellis Martin speaks with Robert Mintak, CEO of Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) (CVE:SLL) regarding recent developments at the company's flagship 180,000 acre "Smackover Project" which is in a region of southern Arkansas that is home to North America's largest brine production and processing facilities.Standard Lithium reported a maiden lithium resource statement for its 150,000 acre Project in the south-central region of Arkansas, USA (the "Property"; see Company news release 9th May 2018). The maiden resource report includes 3,086,000 metric tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at the Inferred Resource category Standard Lithium announced that it has signed a term sheet (the "Term Sheet") with global specialty chemical company LANXESS Corporation ("LANXESS") for a contemplated joint venture in the commercial production of battery grade lithium from brine extracted from the Smackover Formation in South Arkansas.Standard Lithium is working with LANXESS in a phased approach as per terms of a binding memorandum of understanding, to develop commercial opportunities related to the production, marketing and sale of battery grade lithium products extracted from brine produced from the Smackover Formation.To view the Video Audio, please visit:http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/95675/SLL





Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL) (OTCMKTS:STLHF) flagship Project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations utilising the Company's proprietary selective extraction technology. The Company is also pursuing the resource development of over 30,000 acres of separate brine leases located in southwestern Arkansas and approximately 45,000 acres of mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.



