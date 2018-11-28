Emgold Sells Its Troilus North Property to Troilus Gold for 3.75 Million Shares and C$250,000 Cash

Vancouver, November 28, 2018 - Emgold Mining Corp. (TSXV: EMR) (OTC: EGMCF)(Frankfurt:EMLN) ("Emgold" or the "Company") announces it has signed a Purchase and Sales Agreement (the "Agreement") to sell its 100% owned Troilus North Property, Quebec (the "Troilus North Property") to Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) ("Troilus Gold") for 3,750,000 Troilus Gold common shares and C$250,000 in cash (the "Transaction"). Upon completion of the Transaction, which is expected to occur on or about December 5, 2018 (the "Effective Date"), Emgold will hold approximately 7.1% of Troilus Gold's issued and outstanding share capital. The contemplated Transaction remains subject to regulatory approval, including final approval of the TSX. The Transaction is arm's length and there is no finder's fee is payable in connection with the Transaction.

David Watkinson, President and CEO of Emgold, stated "Emgold is very excited to have been able to successfully monetize its Troilus North asset in such a short time span and obtain a significant share position in Troilus Gold, a TSX listed company. We believe combining the Troilus North and Troilus Gold Properties is the best way to unlock the value of the combined properties and create what could be one of Quebec's most significant and exciting gold development opportunities." Mr. Watkinson also stated "The Company is in advanced stages of due diligence on prospective new acquisition targets in both Quebec and Nevada and expects being able to make public announcements in this regard before the end of the year."

About Troilus Gold and the Troilus Gold Property

Troilus Gold is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company focused on the mineral expansion and the potential re-start of the former Troilus Mine, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration property in Quebec (the "Troilus Gold Property"). The 4,700-hectare Troilus Gold Property is located northeast of the Val-d'Or mining district, 160 km north of Chibougamau, within the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt. From 1997 to 2010, Inmet Mining Corp. operated the Troilus Mine as an open-pit and underground operation, producing more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper. In a November 19, 2018 press release, Troilus Gold announced an updated mineral resource for the Troilus Gold Property, as summarized in Table 1 below:

Table 1

Troilus Gold Property

Mineral Resource

(Effective Date, November 19, 2018)

Resource Classification Tonnage (Mt) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) AuEq

(g/t) Contained

Gold

(Moz) Contained

Copper

(Mlb) Contained

AuEq

(Moz) Indicated 121.7 0.87 0.086 1.00 3.40 231.8 3.92 Inferred 36.1 0.88 0.083 1.01 1.02 66.2 1.17

Notes:

CIM definitions were followed for Mineral Resources.

Open pit Mineral Resources were estimated at a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t AuEq and were constrained by a Whittle pit shell. Underground Mineral Resources were estimated at a cut-off grade of 0.9 g/t AuEq.

Mineral Resources were estimated using long-term metal prices of US$1,400 per ounce gold and US$3.25 per pound copper; and an exchange rate of US$1.00 = C$1.25.

AuEq = Au Grade + 1.546 * Cu grade

A recovery of 83% was used for gold and 92% for copper.

Figures have been rounded to the appropriate level of precision for the reporting of Mineral Resources.

Due to rounding, some columns or rows may not compute exactly as shown.

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

The resource estimate was prepared by Roscoe Postle and Associated by Principal Geological Engineer Luke Evans, M.Sc., P.Eng

The mineral resource estimate was prepared pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") by Roscoe Postle and Associates. A full technical report will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Troilus Gold's issuer profile within 45 calendar days of the press release date. Emgold's qualified person has not reviewed this resource estimate.

About Emgold and the Troilus North Property

Emgold is a Vancouver based gold exploration and mine development company with exploration properties located in the Quebec, Nevada, and British Columbia. These include the Troilus North property in Quebec, the Golden Arrow, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties in Nevada, and the Stewart and Rozan properties located in British Columbia.

Emgold's 100% owned Troilus North Property consists of 209 contiguous claims totaling 11,309 hectares located adjacent to the Troilus Gold Property. Emgold filed a technical report titled, "Troilus North Property, Troilus-Frotet Volcano-Sedimentary Belt, Opatica Geological Sub-province, Quebec, Canada", prepared for Emgold Mining Corp. by Donald Theberge, P.Eng., MBA, with Effective Date October 10, 2018 (the "Troilus North Technical Report"). The Troilus North Technical Report is available on SEDAR under Emgold's issuer profile. The Troilus North Technical Report summaries historical work done on the Troilus North Property to date, discusses six exploration targets that have been identified for exploration, and recommended exploration work proposed for the Troilus North Property. One of the main exploration targets identified was the "Troilus Mine Extension", which was a target identified primarily from geophysics work that shows potential to expand mineralized zones from the adjacent Troilus Gold Property onto the Troilus North Property.

The combination of the 4,700-hectare Troilus Gold Property with the 11,309-hectare Troilus North Property will create a roughly 16,000-hectare exploration Property and enhance Troilus Gold's ability to further increase mineral resources and, subject to exploration success and other factors, ultimately bring the Troilus Mine back into production.

Note that the presences of mineral resources on the Troilus Gold Property do not guarantee mineral resources will be discovered on the Troilus North Property. There are no mineral reserves yet defined on either the Troilus Gold or Troilus North Property. Alain Moreau, P.Geo., a qualified person under the NI 43-101 instrument, has reviewed and approved the content of this press release.

