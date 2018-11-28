Endeavour Silver Reports High Grade Silver-Gold Intersections in Multiple Veins From 2018 Drill Program at the Bolanitos Mine, Guanajuato, Mexico
VANCOUVER, Nov. 28, 2018 - Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) reports high grade silver-gold intersections in multiple veins from the 2018 drill program at the Bolanitos mine in Guanajuato, Mexico. A total of 55 drill holes from surface and 11,000 metres were completed by the end of October on seven different vein targets, all of which are located within four kilometres of the Bolanitos plant (view longitudinal sections for Herradura, Plateros and San Miguel).
Drilling highlights include high silver-gold grades in two parallel veins at the San Miguel target just north of the plant, such as 1,415 grams per tonne (gpt) silver and 2.25 gpt gold over a 1.1 m true width (46.2 oz per short ton (opT) silver equivalent (AgEq) over 3.6 feet (ft) in hole MG-06. Another highlight comes from the Arcangel vein, part of the La Luz vein system, and includes 138 gpt silver and 13.2 gpt gold over a true width of 1.2 m (32.8 opT silver equivalent over 3.9 ft) in hole LZU-17.
Luis Castro, Vice President, Exploration for Endeavour Silver, commented, “These step-out drill results have outlined several new mineralized areas and provided extensions to known areas, with potential for new resources to extend the mine life at Bolanitos. Specifically, San Miguel is a newly discovered vein to the North East, that is more extensive than previously recognized. Drilling has now wrapped up at Bolanitos for the year and a new resource estimate is expected in January.”
Drilling highlights are summarized in the following table of drill results.
|Hole
|Structure
|From
|True width
|Au
|Ag
|AgEq
|(m)
|(m)
|(gpt)
|(gpt)
|(gpt)
|LZU-16
|Arcangel
|94.10
|8.0
|2.68
|6
|207
|Including
|101.05
|0.5
|6.93
|10
|530
|LZU-17
|Arcangel
|91.70
|1.2
|13.17
|138
|1,126
|Including
|93.10
|0.3
|42.60
|450
|3,645
|BL1.5S-3
|HW Belen
|84.70
|2.2
|2.19
|53
|217
|Including
|84.70
|1.1
|3.31
|74
|322
|FWBLV1
|126.20
|2.2
|2.05
|121
|274
|Including
|127.00
|0.3
|3.24
|154
|397
|BSV-09
|Herradura
|163.15
|1.5
|3.74
|49
|330
|Including
|164.70
|0.3
|5.69
|91
|518
|BSV-10
|Herradura
|222.25
|1.1
|1.70
|90
|218
|Including
|222.55
|0.4
|2.87
|134
|349
|BSV-11
|Herradura
|234.30
|1.2
|1.73
|330
|460
|Including
|234.30
|0.3
|1.59
|1,125
|1,244
|BSV-15
|Herradura
|194.30
|1.3
|2.92
|51
|270
|Including
|195.30
|0.4
|4.12
|55
|364
|PLU-01
|La Luz
|112.00
|1.9
|2.62
|18
|214
|Including
|114.05
|0.1
|7.54
|55
|620
|Plateros
|251.90
|1.9
|2.48
|90
|276
|Including
|252.45
|0.3
|4.27
|272
|592
|PLU-03
|Plateros
|162.50
|1.4
|1.01
|155
|231
|Including
|163.20
|0.2
|1.40
|284
|389
|PLU-04
|Plateros
|183.15
|1.5
|8.66
|89
|738
|Including
|184.70
|0.3
|13.30
|161
|1,159
|PLU-06
|Plateros
|154.20
|2.0
|1.93
|109
|253
|Including
|157.00
|0.3
|6.88
|274
|790
|PLU-07
|Plateros
|240.45
|1.1
|1.32
|260
|359
|Including
|240.45
|0.4
|2.67
|523
|723
|PLU-11
|Plateros
|141.55
|1.8
|4.21
|91
|407
|Including
|144.45
|0.2
|14.55
|319
|1,410
|PLU-13
|Plateros
|186.60
|2.4
|1.22
|107
|198
|Including
|191.90
|0.2
|0.89
|598
|665
|MG-06
|HW San Miguel
|39.90
|1.1
|2.25
|1,415
|1,584
|Including
|40.55
|0.3
|5.08
|3,710
|4,091
|San Miguel
|122.65
|1.7
|2.92
|3
|222
|Including
|123.65
|0.9
|4.12
|4
|313
|MG-07
|HW San Miguel
|62.10
|1.1
|2.18
|25
|189
|Including
|63.10
|0.3
|4.94
|55
|426
|San Miguel
|133.70
|1.6
|6.79
|420
|929
|Including
|135.60
|0.2
|48.70
|3,540
|7,193
|MG-08
|San Ignacio
|22.50
|1.3
|0.27
|148
|168
|Including
|22.50
|0.5
|0.42
|208
|239
|HW San Miguel
|104.60
|1.0
|2.02
|9
|160
|Including
|105.60
|0.3
|3.05
|10
|239
|MG-09
|San Ignacio
|26.50
|1.9
|1.82
|162
|298
|Including
|27.60
|0.2
|2.22
|352
|519
|San Miguel
|100.25
|1.9
|3.42
|102
|358
|Including
|102.00
|0.3
|5.42
|194
|601
|BUV-21
|Santa Maria
|77.20
|1.4
|2.38
|635
|813
|Including
|77.60
|0.2
|2.30
|2,731
|2,903
|BUV-24
|Bolañitos
|188.10
|1.1
|0.28
|218
|239
|Including
|189.10
|0.2
|1.17
|1,021
|1,109
Silver equivalents are calculated at a ratio of 75:1 silver: gold. All widths are estimated true widths.
About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently commissioning its fourth mine at El Compas, advancing a possible fifth mine at the Terronera mine project and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.
