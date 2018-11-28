Endeavour Silver Reports High Grade Silver-Gold Intersections in Multiple Veins From 2018 Drill Program at the Bolanitos Mine, Guanajuato, Mexico

VANCOUVER, Nov. 28, 2018 - Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) reports high grade silver-gold intersections in multiple veins from the 2018 drill program at the Bolanitos mine in Guanajuato, Mexico. A total of 55 drill holes from surface and 11,000 metres were completed by the end of October on seven different vein targets, all of which are located within four kilometres of the Bolanitos plant (view longitudinal sections for Herradura, Plateros and San Miguel).



Drilling highlights include high silver-gold grades in two parallel veins at the San Miguel target just north of the plant, such as 1,415 grams per tonne (gpt) silver and 2.25 gpt gold over a 1.1 m true width (46.2 oz per short ton (opT) silver equivalent (AgEq) over 3.6 feet (ft) in hole MG-06. Another highlight comes from the Arcangel vein, part of the La Luz vein system, and includes 138 gpt silver and 13.2 gpt gold over a true width of 1.2 m (32.8 opT silver equivalent over 3.9 ft) in hole LZU-17.

Luis Castro, Vice President, Exploration for Endeavour Silver, commented, “These step-out drill results have outlined several new mineralized areas and provided extensions to known areas, with potential for new resources to extend the mine life at Bolanitos. Specifically, San Miguel is a newly discovered vein to the North East, that is more extensive than previously recognized. Drilling has now wrapped up at Bolanitos for the year and a new resource estimate is expected in January.”

Drilling highlights are summarized in the following table of drill results.

Hole Structure From True width Au Ag AgEq (m) (m) (gpt) (gpt) (gpt) LZU-16 Arcangel 94.10 8.0 2.68 6 207 Including 101.05 0.5 6.93 10 530 LZU-17 Arcangel 91.70 1.2 13.17 138 1,126 Including 93.10 0.3 42.60 450 3,645 BL1.5S-3 HW Belen 84.70 2.2 2.19 53 217 Including 84.70 1.1 3.31 74 322 FWBLV1 126.20 2.2 2.05 121 274 Including 127.00 0.3 3.24 154 397 BSV-09 Herradura 163.15 1.5 3.74 49 330 Including 164.70 0.3 5.69 91 518 BSV-10 Herradura 222.25 1.1 1.70 90 218 Including 222.55 0.4 2.87 134 349 BSV-11 Herradura 234.30 1.2 1.73 330 460 Including 234.30 0.3 1.59 1,125 1,244 BSV-15 Herradura 194.30 1.3 2.92 51 270 Including 195.30 0.4 4.12 55 364 PLU-01 La Luz 112.00 1.9 2.62 18 214 Including 114.05 0.1 7.54 55 620 Plateros 251.90 1.9 2.48 90 276 Including 252.45 0.3 4.27 272 592 PLU-03 Plateros 162.50 1.4 1.01 155 231 Including 163.20 0.2 1.40 284 389 PLU-04 Plateros 183.15 1.5 8.66 89 738 Including 184.70 0.3 13.30 161 1,159 PLU-06 Plateros 154.20 2.0 1.93 109 253 Including 157.00 0.3 6.88 274 790 PLU-07 Plateros 240.45 1.1 1.32 260 359 Including 240.45 0.4 2.67 523 723 PLU-11 Plateros 141.55 1.8 4.21 91 407 Including 144.45 0.2 14.55 319 1,410 PLU-13 Plateros 186.60 2.4 1.22 107 198 Including 191.90 0.2 0.89 598 665 MG-06 HW San Miguel 39.90 1.1 2.25 1,415 1,584 Including 40.55 0.3 5.08 3,710 4,091 San Miguel 122.65 1.7 2.92 3 222 Including 123.65 0.9 4.12 4 313 MG-07 HW San Miguel 62.10 1.1 2.18 25 189 Including 63.10 0.3 4.94 55 426 San Miguel 133.70 1.6 6.79 420 929 Including 135.60 0.2 48.70 3,540 7,193 MG-08 San Ignacio 22.50 1.3 0.27 148 168 Including 22.50 0.5 0.42 208 239 HW San Miguel 104.60 1.0 2.02 9 160 Including 105.60 0.3 3.05 10 239 MG-09 San Ignacio 26.50 1.9 1.82 162 298 Including 27.60 0.2 2.22 352 519 San Miguel 100.25 1.9 3.42 102 358 Including 102.00 0.3 5.42 194 601 BUV-21 Santa Maria 77.20 1.4 2.38 635 813 Including 77.60 0.2 2.30 2,731 2,903 BUV-24 Bolañitos 188.10 1.1 0.28 218 239 Including 189.10 0.2 1.17 1,021 1,109

Silver equivalents are calculated at a ratio of 75:1 silver: gold. All widths are estimated true widths.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently commissioning its fourth mine at El Compas, advancing a possible fifth mine at the Terronera mine project and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward‑looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding Endeavour’s anticipated performance in 2018 including changes in mining and operations and the timing and results of various activities. The Company does not intend to, and does not assume any obligation to, update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, changes in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company’s title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section “risk factors” contained in the Company’s most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company’s mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management’s expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.



