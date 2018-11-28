RNC Minerals Sharpens Focus on High Grade Gold Potential of the Beta Hunt Mine

Initial mapping of sediment layer with high grade coarse gold potential

in larger Western Flanks shear zone

Historic drilling highlights high grade potential south of Alpha Island Fault

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2018 - RNC Minerals (TSX: RNX) (RNC) is pleased to announce that it has taken a number of steps to focus its efforts on unlocking the high grade gold potential of the Beta Hunt Mine.

Mark Selby, President and CEO of RNC, commented "We are now positioned to unlock Beta Hunt's tremendous potential, through drilling and development focused on high grade coarse gold areas in both of the newly discovered sediment layers that host our Father's Day Vein discovery, and the high grade coarse gold found adjacent to the Mine's nickel deposits. RNC's technical services team has recently completed its initial interpretation of the sediment layer in the much larger Western Flanks shear (relative to the A Zone where the Father's Day vein was discovered) providing a second, larger target area to potentially find more high grade coarse gold in close proximity to our existing infrastructure. I look forward to continuing to mine more high grade gold through 2019 and completing the exploration and development work to provide the foundation for a larger, more robust and profitable mining operation."

Beta Hunt High Grade Potential

RNC has initiated a 40,000 metre drill program focused on expanding the known coarse gold areas while expanding and increasing confidence in the bulk tonnage shear hosted resource. Three drills are now currently operating. The first phase of the drilling campaign is expected to be completed by April 2019 with a resource update anticipated for the second quarter of 2019.

Underground development will also be completed to provide access to the newly discovered sediment layers, support current and future exploration programs, and facilitate production of coarse gold using smaller scale mining methods. Small scale production from the A Zone – 14 & 15 Level and the Father's Day Vein structure will continue through 2019. Beta Hunt's gold resource potential is underpinned by multiple gold shears with gold intersections across a 4 km strike length which remains open in multiple directions adjacent to the existing 5 km ramp network.

In order to focus on high grade coarse gold production and deliver the first phase of the exploration plan, we have temporarily ramped down our bulk production mining to allow us to adequately drill off the main shear zone resources and complete an updated resource estimate.

A Zone (Father's Day Vein/Sediment Layer)

The first drill is targeting the expansion and drill definition of the sediment layer in the shear zone associated with the 'Father Days Discovery" in the A Zone area of the Beta Hunt Mine where the majority of the coarse gold production has occurred in 2018. Drilling will step out along strike and both above and below dip of the known discovery area following the pyritic sediment horizon in the Lunnon Basalt, which has currently been identified over a strike length of 540 metres and remains open in all directions.

Western Flanks- High Grade Zone (Sediment Layer)

The geology team has recently undertaken a review of the drilling completed in 2017 and identified a sediment layer intersected in close proximity to the much larger Western Flanks shear (see figure 2). A total of four holes from 2017 drilling have intersected the sediment layer. The current interpretation indicates a strike length of 230 metres that remains open in all directions.

An indication of the potential for higher grades at depth in Western Flanks was highlighted by one of the deeper holes drilled to date - previously reported WF18-028 in Western Flanks which intersected a grade of 7.09 g/t Au over 21 metres (including 31.6 g/t Au over 0.3 metres and 56.1 g/t Au over 0.5 metres). The newly interpreted sediment is approximately 60m north of this drill hole.

The second drill has been located at the northern end of the Western Flanks shear targeting definition drilling of the main shear and the recently identified sediment layer.

The third drill will be used for two purposes: tight infill drilling in the sediment zones and resource infill drilling of the main shear zones.

South Side of Alpha Island Fault – High Grade Potential

The first phase of exploration, focused initially on the north side of the Alpha Island Fault, represents only a portion of the high grade potential of the Beta Hunt Mine (Figure 4).

Exploration drilling planned for later in 2019 will target the southern side of the Alpha Island Fault where the majority of the previous nickel mining was undertaken. This includes areas where RNC has already mined high grade coarse gold in five different locations (see Figure 3). As well, the south side of the Alpha Island Fault contains a large number of intersections from historic drilling over a 45-year period throughout the mine (largely targeting nickel and not gold) that intersected high grade gold. The Beta Hunt property contains 18 intersections with gold grades of over 300 g/t and a total of 46 intersections with gold grades of over 100 g/t (see Figure 4) further highlighting Beta Hunt's high grade potential.

The scale in this oblique view varies. The distance from the north end to the south end of the workings is approximately 4km. See figure 4 plan view for true scale. Photos of coarse gold specimens are not to scale and are shown for illustrative purposes only.

See Tables 1 and 2 for full list of historic drilling intercepts of 100+ g/t



Table 1: Historical Drilling – Selected High Grade Gold Drill Intercepts

Drill Hole From To Downhole

Interval (m)1 Grade Au

(g/t) BE19-292 258.45 258.52 0.07 23,760 BE22-184 6.55 6.74 0.19 2,584 KD714W2 132.77 132.87 0.10 1,200 BE20-44 37.20 37.50 0.30 1,000 KD734 537.20 537.30 0.10 1,000 WF14-12 206.80 207.10 0.30 923 BE19-292 164.10 164.20 0.10 836 BE20-44 69.20 69.50 0.30 790 KD713W2 279.63 279.70 0.07 790 BE18-38 9.95 10.40 0.45 698 BE17-157 95.05 95.25 0.20 471 BE20-157 141.55 142.20 0.65 466 BE20-43 24.90 25.35 0.45 447 AZ12-009 94.30 95.30 1.00 356 WF18-055 117.45 117.65 0.20 324 HS13-65 276.35 277.35 1.00 322 BE19-43 26.40 26.70 0.30 320 HS11-30 1.80 1.96 0.16 307 BE18-64 8.00 8.90 0.90 290 HS12-68 27.40 27.70 0.30 250 EA50-053 37.69 37.93 0.24 227 KD646 579.25 580.25 1.00 225 BE18-212 123.00 124.07 1.07 219 BE17-353 105.30 106.08 0.78 211 LD40894W3 265.10 266.10 1.00 205 HS10-126 12.30 13.00 0.70 201 BE19-129 53.15 53.30 0.15 154 BE19-129 30.00 30.20 0.20 139 BE18-21 12.40 13.45 1.05 132 BE20-44 65.40 66.40 1.00 132 BE20-44 37.50 38.00 0.50 129 HS16-47 102.40 102.50 0.10 129 BE17-144 144.40 144.60 0.20 128 BE17-247 15.26 15.62 0.36 127 BE17-212 107.05 107.80 0.75 126 BE17-214 45.05 45.35 0.30 126 BE19-443 23.00 24.00 1.00 125 BE17-218 12.40 13.20 0.80 125 BE19-133 7.90 8.72 0.82 123 HS11-72 15.00 16.00 1.00 120 HS11-63 8.95 9.10 0.15 115 BE21-124 29.20 30.20 1.00 107 BE20-224 29.00 30.00 1.00 104 HS10-59 1.62 2.00 0.38 104 KD3012 602.15 602.29 0.14 104 WF18-074 28.20 29.00 0.80 103

1. Downhole core lengths, true widths have not been determined.

Table 2: Historical Drilling - High Grade Gold Drill Intercepts (Additional Information)

Drill Hole Northing

(m) Easting

(m) Elevation

(m) Collar

Azimuth Collar

Dip

(- down) BE19-292 542261 375239 -435 274.0 -2.6 BE22-184 542217 375905 -377 74.7 -15.0 KD714W2 543983 375052 -157 82.1 -61.1 BE20-44 542167 375746 -406 208.4 -1.1 KD734 543883 374907 -247 58.9 -72.8 WF14-12 543742 375025 -308 211.3 -33.9 BE19-292 542254 375333 -430 273.2 -3.2 BE20-44 542139 375730 -406 210.0 -0.7 KD713W2 544054 375009 -145 92.9 -50.7 BE18-38 542625 375301 -401 238.7 -40.2 BE17-157 542696 375152 -390 229.0 -1.7 BE20-157 542202 375724 -367 267.7 16.9 BE20-43 542179 375753 -394 207.5 22.7 AZ12-009 544588 374494 -173 86.9 -41.6 WF18-055 543884 374844 -340 247.4 -9.2 WF18-055 543884 374844 -340 247.4 -9.2 HS13-65 543943 374866 -218 242.0 -5.1 BE19-43 542404 375436 -397 6.3 9.4 HS11-30 544674 374367 -66 44.6 -3.4 BE18-64 542723 375243 -398 332.8 11.9 HS12-68 544161 374879 -103 228.1 16.8 EA50-053 543542 375770 -505 69.8 -11.9 KD646 543827 374949 -288 74.0 -70.0 BE18-212 542918 375569 -217 67.1 82.0 BE17-353 543146 375215 -292 259.9 -5.5 LD40894W3 541643 375944 -241 105.0 -77.0 HS10-126 544358 374740 -39 121.9 0.0 BE19-129 542483 375395 -371 86.1 49.7 BE19-129 542482 375380 -389 85.1 49.7 BE18-21 542543 375327 -417 221.6 -36.3 BE20-44 542142 375732 -406 209.8 -0.7 BE20-44 542167 375746 -406 208.4 -1.1 HS16-47 543583 375186 -301 180.9 -42.3 BE17-144 542862 375237 -378 287.0 11.8 BE17-247 542896 375205 -385 4.5 -8.1 BE17-212 542872 375208 -383 70.4 4.1 BE17-214 542837 375153 -400 82.3 -9.0 BE19-443 542345 375312 -406 266.1 24.0 BE17-218 543130 375421 -251 89.4 60.6 BE19-133 542414 375600 -382 0.4 57.3 HS11-72 544719 374317 -52 232.4 42.2 HS11-63 544696 374354 -71 230.0 -37.5 BE21-124 542036 375745 -414 211.3 0.3 BE20-224 542308 375752 -380 232.2 39.4 HS10-59 544761 374274 -25 225.2 0.4 KD3012 542967 375300 -303 120.0 -66.7 WF18-074 543822 374950 -313 219.4 -28.6

