Maxtech Advances Brazilian Vanadium Exploration Plan

Strengthens Brazilian Management Team

VANCOUVER, November 28, 2018 - Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE: MVT)(Frankfurt: M1N) (OTC: MTEHF) ("Maxtech" or the "Company") announces it is movingforward with its Brazilian vanadium exploration initiatives.

Maxtech has existing vanadium claims in Northern Brazil and has engaged DanielGeyerhahn Garcia, CEO Goldmen Resources Brazil to liaise with the in countryteam and to lead the exploration plan that will identify further potentialvanadium mineralization deposits in other Brazilian areas of interest where theCompany has established high-grade manganese assets. Mr. Garcia has been anactive CEO for 5 years in the mining sector focused on gold exploration. He hasalso worked in the State of Amazonas and Pará in other projects and organizedteams specialized in the development of the Ouro Apuí and Tapajós project. He alsohas experience in Mineral Research, Green Field Projects, Licensingenvironmental, DNPM (ANM) procedures among others.

Maxtech is currently in discussionswith several groups who are interested in certain joint-venture explorationopportunities within the Company's vanadium claim portfolio. This strategy aimsto minimize shareholder dilution and financial risk by generating prospects andthen exploring them in joint-venture funded partnerships. The Company currentlyholds a diverse portfolio of global vanadium prospects and has numerousstrategic relationships.

Maxtech's two vanadium claimswere submitted to the Departamento Nacional de Produção Mineral (DNPM) inBrazil on July 20th 2018. The total areas ofinterest are 3500 hectares and they are located in the eastern Bahia State ofBrazil, which is roughly 250 km southwest of Salvador and 813 km northeast ofthe capital of Brazil in Brasilia near the city of Maracás.

The claims are next to theproducing Maracás Menchen Vanadium Mine and the Campbell pit deposit beingdeveloped by Largo Resources, which is a Toronto-based strategic mineralcompany focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flakeand high purity vanadium powder.

Peter Wilson said, "In the currentmining climate, joint-venture partnerships will be key to success with globalassets.Daniel being on the team inBrazil will be a tremendous asset to the Company's vanadium acquisition andexploration strategy."

AboutMaxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian-based diversifiedindustries corporation focused primarily on manganese mineral properties.

For additional information see the Company's web site at http://www.maxtech-ventures.com



Email to info@maxtech-ventures.com



Phone: 604-484-8989



Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDAR.comunder the Company's profile.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation ServicesProvider (as that term is defined in the policiesof the Canadian Securities Exchange)accepts responsibility for the adequacyor accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in thisrelease may constitute "forward–looking statements" or "forward-lookinginformation" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similarCanadian laws. Thesestatements relate to future eventsor future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will","projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters thatare not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such futureevents. Actual futureresults may differmaterially. In particular, this releasecontains forward-looking information relating to the businessof the Company, the Property, financing and certaincorporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this releaseis made as of the date hereofand the Companyis not obligated to updateor revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, exceptas required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks,uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoingstatements expressly qualifyany forward-looking information contained herein.



SOURCE: Maxtech Ventures Inc.