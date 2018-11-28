iMetal Samples 39.3 g/t Gold at Gowganda West

Vancouver, November 28, 2018 - iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V: IMR) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new area of highly mineralized outcrop (Zone 1 South) at its 100%-owned Gowganda West Property, contiguous to Tahoe Resources' Juby gold deposit and 15 km west of Canada Cobalt's Castle mine and property.

Highlights:

- A total of 14 chip sample assays from Zone 1 South have returned values ranging from 39.3 g/t Au (sample #5901) to 0.60 g/t Au. Nine of the 14 samples exceeded 2 g/t and also included 16.5 g/t and 11.5 g/t;

- Zone 1 South, as defined to date, features a 50-meter wide package of rusty-weathered and silicified jasper pebble conglomerate and green carbonate-altered diabase, exposed over a length of 60 meters before disappearing under cover. The zone strikes north-south; - Prospecting crews are currently mobilizing to the site to channel sample Zone 1 South which is open along strike and potentially may be structurally linked with Zone 1 approximately 200 meters to the north near the property boundary with Tahoe; - Preparations continue for near-term maiden drilling at Gowganda West.

Gary Grabowski, iMetal's advisory board member who served as district geologist for Ontario's Ministry of Northern Development and Mines for more than 35 years, commented: "This is another pleasant surprise for the Gowganda West Project and adds to iMetal's growing list of drill targets. Gowganda in general has been very under-explored and offers potential for Kirkland Lake-style mineralization and deposits."

Zone 1 South Details

Sample #5901 (39.3 g/t Au) was collected from a 10-meter high ridge in silicified and oxidized conglomerate with quartz stringers, red jasper clasts and finely disseminated pyrite and local concentrations of chalcopyrite. Five other samples, ranging in grade from 4.38 g/t to 0.60 g/t Au, came from this area. The remaining eight samples (16.5 g/t to 0.63 g/t Au) were collected immediately to the east, in lower lying outcrop, across two north-south trending, 1-meter wide quartz carbonate veins with finely disseminated pyrite. Overburden cover between the green carbonate altered mafic rocks and the conglomerate to the west will be mechanically stripped with an excavator to expose the bedrock.

Zone 1 South is easily accessible, situated immediately adjacent to a logging road. Extensive clear-cutting at Gowganda West has helped to expose areas such as Zone 1 South as well as Zones 3A, 3B and 3C that occur several kilometers further south where chip samples returned values as high as 56 g/t Au and 2.6% Cu.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

iMetal Resources employed a rigorous quality assurance/quality control program to ensure best practices in sampling surface rock-chip samples of approximately one kilogram in weight. Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs), ISO certified, carried out the sample analysis in its Timmins, Ontario, facility. Samples were prepared using Actlabs' RX1 sample preparation which consists of crushing the entire sample to 80% and riffle splitting and pulverizing a 350-gram split to 95%. A 50-gram sub-sample of the pulverized sample was subjected to Actlabs' 1A2-50 analysis (fire assay with AA finish) and any analysis over 3000 ppb was re-assayed using Actlabs' 1A3-50 analysis (fire assay with gravimetric finish). Actlabs is independent of the company and has used internal quality assurance/quality control protocols.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Fedikow, Ph.D. P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under NI-43-101.

