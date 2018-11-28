Sable Initiates Phase II Exploration and Drill Permitting at Scorpius

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2018 - Sable Resources (TSX.V: SAE) (the "Company" or "Sable") is pleased to announce the commencement of Phase II exploration at the Scorpius Project located in the Miocene Gold Belt of Peru. The Phase II work is intended to better define drill targets and will consist of detailed surface mapping, rock geochemical sampling and a 4-line kilometer Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey. In parallel the company has started all necessary paperwork required to request the environmental permit to conduct drilling. Sable expects to have Phase II work completed by the end of the current year and for drilling to begin in the Peruvian Andes dry season early in Q3, 2019 following receipt of the drill permit.

ABOUT THE SCORPIUS PROJECT

Acquired as part of Sables Upper Level Epithermal Strategy, The Scorpius High Sulphidation Project is located in the prolific Miocene Gold Belt of Central Peru. Historic values at the Scorpius Project range between 0.1 and 7.7g/t Au and define a 1km by 0.5km anomalous area coincident with volcanic domes, silica ledges, quartz-alunite alteration and high-sulphidation pathfinders similar to Sables' Don Julio project located in San Juan Province, Argentina. Sable has the rights to acquire 100% of the Scorpius Project for total payments of $1 million dollars over three years.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sables' main focus is developing their large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (35,000ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project in San Juan Province, Argentina, the Mexico Regional Program (1.5Mha), incorporating the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe drill ready projects and the BC Intrusion Related Program, Canada (13,600ha) incorporating the drill ready Tulox Project.

