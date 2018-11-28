Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Zephyr expands land package at Dawson - Green Mountain

14:00 Uhr  |  CNW

Trading Symbol:  TSX-V: ZFR OTC:ZPHYF
Shares Outstanding: 47,332,620

HALIFAX, Nov. 28, 2018 - Zephyr Minerals Ltd. ("Zephyr" or the "Company") (TSXV: ZFR) (OTC: ZPHYF), is pleased to announce that it has staked an additional 44 unpatented lode claims at Dawson - Green Mountain, Colorado. Zephyr's total land package is now 1,129 hectares (2,790 acres) composed of 135 unpatented lode claims and 9 patented lode claims.

The claims were staked to cover the area between the Green Mountain copper gold deposit and a newly identified old mine workings located approximately four kilometers to the northeast. Additional claims were also staked east of Green Mountain to cover additional old mineralized workings and an indicated western extension of the Dawson shear zone.

About Zephyr Minerals Ltd.

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. continues to advance it's 100% owned high grade Dawson Gold Project and Green Mountain Property in Colorado, USA. After completing a positive PEA, Zephyr is continuing with permitting and additional engineering, with a near term focus on exploration and resource expansion.

To be included in the Zephyr email database for Company updates please contact info@zephyrminerals.com, or visit our website www.zephyrminerals.com for more information.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

 

SOURCE Zephyr Minerals Ltd.



Contact
Loren Komperdo, President & CEO or Will Felderhof, Executive Chairman, Zephyr Minerals Ltd., T: 902 446-4189, F: 866 941-4715
Mineninfo

Zephyr Minerals Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.zephyrminerals.com


