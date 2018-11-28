Metals Creek Resources Reports Commencement of Drilling on The Garrison Gold Project Garrison Township, Ontario

Toronto, November 28, 2018 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (Metals Creek or the company) is pleased announce that the company has commenced diamond drilling on the 10 Patented mining claims (The Garrison Project) located in Garrison Township approximately 35 kms north-northeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Garrison Project is contiguous with Osisko Mining to the west, south and east and contiguous with Kirkland Lake Gold to the north. (See Map on the companies website).

This diamond drill program will consist of 5 holes targeting several Induced Polarization (IP) anomalies outlined in the recently completed (See news release November 1, 2018) geophysical program. One of these IP anomalies is co-incident with several historic holes (See news release September 5, 2018) which returned the following intercepts. Drill hole BM88-1 intercepted 22.09 grammes per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) over 6.10 meters (m), including 74.63 g/t Au over 1.52 m (Source: project update drilling report, 1989). Further down hole were additional intercepts of 3.41 g/t Au over 2.74 m and 1.74g/t Au over 9.33m. The Corporation cautions that all drill data in this release is historical in nature, has not been verified or validated and should not be relied upon. A second IP anomaly is co-incident with surface mineralization (See news release June 20, 2018) with surface grab samples up to 6.28 grammes per tonne (g/t) gold (Au). Mineralization consists of 1-15% pyrite with local galena and chalcopyrite and hosted within albitized mafic volcanics. A third IP anomaly appears to be untested.

The surface grab samples mentioned in this release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property.

Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the patents by making cash payments totaling $310,000 over a period of 4 years following the execution of the LOI. The vendors will retain a 2% NSR which the Company can purchase 1% for $1 million.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has a 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF) that stretches between Timmins, Ontario and Val d'Or, Quebec. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Metals Creeks and Benton Resources Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company also has an option agreement on its Clarks Brook property with Sokoman Iron Corp. and is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador including the recently acquired Great Brehat project on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

