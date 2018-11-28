AIS Resources Reports Successful Meeting at Rincondillas Guayatayoc III, North Argentina

VANCOUVER, November 28, 2018 - AIS Resources Limited ("AIS")( (TSX-V - AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) has had a successful meeting with the Management Committee and community of Rincondillas, that occupies most of Guayatayoc III cateo. This was a major breakthough, as we have been working with the community over the past 18 months to arrange this meeting.

Phillip Thomas, CEO, David Carabanti, geologist, Federico Gonzales, AIS community liaison and a notary presented to 43 members of the community. The Management Committee said they were pleased with the presentation and would work with the rest of the community over the next week to resolve any outstanding issues. The chairman said AIS received a vote of confidence from the Management Committee as a result of our presentation.



Fig 1 shows the geophysics overlay with the dark purple areas having a resistivity below 0.025 ohms per metre, and the hole locations with hole 01 and 02 currently having the road built on Guayatayoc Mina and Guay 1-6 being the holes on Guayatayoc III cateo.

The Assembly Notes of the meeting were certified by AIS's notary and submitted on November 26, 2018 to the Secretary of the Mines Department in Jujuy. AIS has also submitted a request to have the UGAMP meeting held as soon as practical. A follow up to these submissions will be a tour of the drill hole locations with the Management Committee of Rincondillas so they can view the location of the road and the two proposed drill holes, Guay 2 and Guay 4. We have asked the Management Committee to permit us to start road construction (which will take 14-21 days) prior to the granting of the drill permit. We envisage a 20 day drilling campaign (10 days per hole) after the drilling permit is issued.



Fig 2 shows the Guayatayoc III cateo from Rincondillas village with Guay 6 drill hole 5.7km away

Phil Thomas, President of AIS Resources stated "This was a fantastic meeting as the Rincondillas Management Committee arranged for us to meet with the whole community and there was nearly 100% attendance. Great questions were asked, misconceptions were resolved, and we received a round of applause at the end! All documents required have been filed. It has been a long 18 months to get to this point but I feel we are now on the fast track. The Rincondillas community recognized our concern for the landscape and the environment and the prosperity that has come to the Quebralenas community with our roadbuilding at Guayatayoc Mina."

Qualified Person

Phillip Thomas, BSc. Geol, MBusM, MAIG, MAIMVA, (CMV), a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 regulations, has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis for this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Thomas is not independent of the Company as he is Chief Executive Officer and a shareholder.

About A.I.S. Resources Ltd

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. is a TSX-V listed investment issuer, was established in 1967 and is managed by experienced, highly qualified professionals who have a long track record of success in lithium exploration, production and capital markets. Through their extensive business and scientific networks, they identify and develop early-stage projects worldwide that have strong potential for growth with the objective of providing significant returns for shareholders. The Company's current activities are focused exclusively on the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in northern Argentina.

