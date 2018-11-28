LithiumOre Partner Highlights that Railroad Valley Lithium Project is Located at Center of ''Super Brine Complex'' in Nevada

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 28 , 2018 / LithiumOre (http://lithiumore.net) (the ''Company''), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oroplata Resources Inc. (OTCQB: ORRP), a lithium resource exploration and development company, today announced that in an interview with Proactive Investors their partner 3PL Operating Co. (''3PL'') said the Railroad Valley Lithium Project is located at the ''heart and center'' of what it calls a ''Super Brine Complex.''

3PL CEO Vince Ramirez maintains LithiumOre's Railroad Valley Lithium Project is located at the center of''one of the largest brine deposits in the world.'' Ramirez posits there are ''30 billion barrels of brine within the Railroad Valley brine pool.''

3PL is a privately held mining development firm engaged in the exploration and development of lithium brine deposits within the Western Nevada Basin.

LithiumOre's CEO Doug Cole said, ''3PL's management team has an aggregate of over 70 years global oil and gas exploration, development and production experience. Vince is also a geologist and has been researching the Railroad Valley brine pool and reviewing well log data for over five years. We are confident in his initial assessment of our brine and are excited to begin drilling soon.'' Given his initial analysis of the lithium content in the brine, we believe that there is at least one million tons of lithium in our acerage.We are at the widest and deepest part of the brine pool.

3PL owns 1836 claims, covering an area of 57 square miles (146 km2). 3PL has mapped a large sub-surface brine pool (~ 300 m thick and ~ 300 m deep), which underlies the Railroad Valley Playa. Over 90 oil and gas well geophysical logs were used to define a large and significant electrical conductivity anomaly, which is interpreted to be a concentrated brine deposit. Recently discovered saltwater leakage from a water well on the 3PL ground indicates that the brine pool exists, and that lithium is a component of the brine.

3PL's team has a proven track record of successfully exploring for oil and gas. 3PL's aim in the Railroad Valley is to delineate a drilled-out brine resource capable of producing 30 billion barrels of brine.

Railroad Valley Lithium Project

Railroad Valley is a large topographically closed playa basin (dry salt lake bed). The basin is fault-bounded with numerous active thermal springs (anomalous in lithium) emerging along the faults. The fault sets have strike lengths of 25-30 miles (42-50 km) and are parallel to each other, about 8-12 miles apart (13-19 km). The faults that bound the basin form an elongate rectangular shaped basin of about 300 square miles (777 km2) in size.

Numerous thermal springs emerge along the basin bounding fault systems, which form the North-West and South-East flanks of the playa basin. Thermal waters which discharge from the springs carry moderately anomalous values of Lithium.

The mountains that surround the basin contain outcropping rock units also anomalous in lithium. This closely matches the geologic criteria for the United State Geological Survey (''USGS'') ore deposit model for Clayton Valley type lithium brine deposits.

Made in America, LithiumOre holds 1,300 accepted lithium mineral claims, totaling 26,000 acres, located in Railroad Valley of Nye County, Nevada. Railroad Valley is approximately 112 miles northeast of Clayton Valley and can be accessed by paved highway directly from U.S. Route 6. Railroad Valley is one of Nevada's largest trapped basins and is noted to hold all the necessary commercial and engineering prerequisites for a massive lithium brine deposit. The Company's claims have been evaluated by experts and the BLM and are in planned on-site exploration.

About 3PL Operating Co., Inc

LithiumOre, Corp.

LithiumOre (http://lithiumore.net), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oroplata Resources Inc. (OTC Markets: ORRP), is a lithium resource exploration and development company, whose primary focus is the establishment of a low cost production base to supply the rapidly growing lithium-ion battery industry for both mobile devises and laptops, as well as the burgeoning EV (electronic vehicle) industry. LithiumOre is focused on becoming a substantial, profitable lithium producer via the timely development of valuable production-grade lithium brine deposits in Nevada.

For more information, please visit: http://lithiumore.net

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected project economics for Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), including estimates of life of mine, average production, cash costs, AISC, initial CAPEX, sustaining CAPEX, pre-tax IRR, pre-tax NPV, net cash flows and recovery rates, the impact of self-mining versus contract mining, the timing to obtain necessary permits, the submission of the project for final investment approval and the timing of initial gold production after investment approval and full financing, metallurgy and processing expectations, the mineral resource estimate, expectations regarding the ability to expand the mineral resource through future drilling, ongoing work to be conducted at the Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), and the potential results of such efforts, the potential commissioning of a Pre-Feasibility study and the effects on timing of the project, are ''forward-looking statements.'' Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2017. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

