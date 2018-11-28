Pelangio Exploration Announces 5SD Shareholder Approval of Amalgamation with 5SD Capital

Toronto, November 28, 2018 - Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PX) (OTC Pink: PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to Pelangio's news release of October 29, 2018, at the special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") of 2522962 Ontario Inc. ("5SD Capital") held earlier today, holders of common shares of 5SD Capital approved the amalgamation (the "Amalgamation") of 5SD Capital and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pelangio.

Pelangio intends to acquire 5SD through the amalgamation with Pelangio's subsidiary. It is expected that the Amalgamation will be completed on or before December 7, 2018.

About Pelangio

Pelangio acquires and explores large land packages in world-class gold belts in Canada and Ghana, West Africa. In Canada, the company is focusing on the 25 km2 Birch Lake Property located in the Red Lake Mining District and the Dalton Property located 1.5 km from the Hollinger mine in Timmins. In Ghana, the Company is focusing on two 100%- owned camp-sized properties: the 100 km2 Manfo Property, the site of seven recent near-surface gold discoveries, and the 264 km2 Obuasi Property, located 4 km on strike and adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti's prolific high-grade Obuasi Mine. Ghana is an English-speaking, common law jurisdiction that is consistently ranked amongst the most favourable mining jurisdictions in Africa.

