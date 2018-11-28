Revised: Nevada Clean Magnesium Announces Increase to Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, November 28, 2018 - Nevada Clean Magnesium Inc. . (TSXV: NVM; Frankfurt-M1V; OTCQB: MLYFF) (the "Company") today announced that has increased its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") originally announced September 14th, to $700,000. The terms of the Offering will remain the same and is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Offering

The Offering is for gross proceeds of up to $700,000. The Offering is not subject to any minimum aggregate subscription. Each Unit will consist of one Common Share at $0.05 in the capital of Nevada Clean Magnesium (the "Common Shares") and one Common Share Purchase Warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant will be exercisable into one Common Share for a period of two years at a price of $0.08/share.

An acceleration clause is included with the Warrants such that the Company has the right, on thirty days' written notice, to require a Holder to exercise the Warrants so long as the closing trading price of the Company's common shares on the Company's principal trading market exceeds $0.10 per share for at least ten consecutive trading days at any time prior to the date of the Call Notice. The Warrants will terminate on the date that is thirty days from the date of the Call Notice in the event that the Holder has not exercised the Warrants in accordance with the terms of the Call Notice by such date.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of the securities. The completion of the private placement and payment of any commission and fees remains subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include that we will conduct and close a private placement and that we can become a a major U.S. producer and distributor of primary, high grade, low cost magnesium metal. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including the Company's dolomite reserves may not be mined because of technical, regulatory, financing or other obstacles, the market price for magnesium may make our resources uneconomic, we may not be able hire and retain skilled employees, and other risks associated with being a mineral exploration and development company. We may not be able to close with interested investors on our intended private placement because of perceived risks or market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

To Reach Nevada Clean Magnesium Please Contact:

John Ulmer at (604) 210-9862

For additional information please visit our website at http://www.nevadacmi.com or view our profile at http://www.sedar.com.

You may also follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

