Bonanza Creek to Participate at the Capital One Securities 13th Annual Energy Conference

DENVER, Nov. 28, 2018 - Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) (the "Company") announced today that the Company will participate at the Capital One Securities 13th Annual Energy Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana, on December 6, 2018. The Corporate Presentation being used will be accessible on the Company’s website at www.bonanzacrk.com under the Investor Relations section.
About Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The Company’s assets and operations are concentrated in the Rocky Mountain region in the Wattenberg Field, focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the NYSE under the symbol: “BCEI.” For more information about the Company, please visit www.bonanzacrk.com. Please note that the Company routinely posts important information about the Company under the Investor Relations section of its website.
For further information, please contact: Doug Atkinson Senior Manager, Investor Relations 720-225-6690 datkinson@bonanzacrk.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!