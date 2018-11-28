Bonanza Creek to Participate at the Capital One Securities 13th Annual Energy Conference

DENVER, Nov. 28, 2018 - Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) (the "Company") announced today that the Company will participate at the Capital One Securities 13th Annual Energy Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana, on December 6, 2018. The Corporate Presentation being used will be accessible on the Company’s website at www.bonanzacrk.com under the Investor Relations section.



About Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The Company’s assets and operations are concentrated in the Rocky Mountain region in the Wattenberg Field, focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the NYSE under the symbol: “BCEI.” For more information about the Company, please visit www.bonanzacrk.com. Please note that the Company routinely posts important information about the Company under the Investor Relations section of its website.

