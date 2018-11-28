Rumble Resources Ltd: AGM Presentation
Why Invest in Rumble?
- Clear Strategy
o Generating a pipeline of quality high grade base and precious metal projects at various stages of development
o Critically reviewing against stringent criteria
o Negotiate low cost upfront optionality
o Systematically explore multiple projects to drill test for high grade world class discoveries
- Discovery History
Technical director Brett Keillor
o Discovered 7 significant deposits world wide that turned into mines
o Twice AMEC Award "Prospector Of The Year", for the Plutonic and Tropicana discoveries
o Thirty years of identifying company making projects with majors Resolute and IGO
o First 2 drill programs with Rumble identified base metal & copper-gold discoveries
- Fully Funded
The company is in a strong cash position
o Fully funded with $2.9mil in bank to fast track exploration
o All projects acquired are low cost exploration to test for discovery
o Funded for potential new project acquisitions
Near Term Catalysts
Highly leveraged to exploration success with multiple near term catalysts to have a significant re-rating
- Follow up drilling at Braeside high grade zinc-Lead discoveries and new large scale Cu-Au Targets
- Follow up drilling at Munarra Gully copper-gold discovery
- Advancing 4 additional quality projects to be drill tested
Rumble Achievements and Outlook
Since Last October 2017
- Raised $5mil - November 2017
- Optioned 6 new projects
- Advanced all 6 towards drilling
- 3 Fraser Range projects JV'd with IGO
- 2 discoveries
- 2 mineralised systems
December 2018 into 2019
- 3 projects - drill programs scheduled
- 6 projects - drill targeting
- Fraser Range JV - ongoing exploration
To view the full presentation, please visit:
