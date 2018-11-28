Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Rumble Resources Ltd: AGM Presentation

28.11.2018  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) provides the Company's AGM Presentation.

Why Invest in Rumble?

- Clear Strategy

o Generating a pipeline of quality high grade base and precious metal projects at various stages of development

o Critically reviewing against stringent criteria

o Negotiate low cost upfront optionality

o Systematically explore multiple projects to drill test for high grade world class discoveries

- Discovery History

Technical director Brett Keillor

o Discovered 7 significant deposits world wide that turned into mines

o Twice AMEC Award "Prospector Of The Year", for the Plutonic and Tropicana discoveries

o Thirty years of identifying company making projects with majors Resolute and IGO

o First 2 drill programs with Rumble identified base metal & copper-gold discoveries

- Fully Funded

The company is in a strong cash position

o Fully funded with $2.9mil in bank to fast track exploration

o All projects acquired are low cost exploration to test for discovery

o Funded for potential new project acquisitions

Near Term Catalysts

Highly leveraged to exploration success with multiple near term catalysts to have a significant re-rating

- Follow up drilling at Braeside high grade zinc-Lead discoveries and new large scale Cu-Au Targets

- Follow up drilling at Munarra Gully copper-gold discovery

- Advancing 4 additional quality projects to be drill tested

Rumble Achievements and Outlook

Since Last October 2017

- Raised $5mil - November 2017

- Optioned 6 new projects

- Advanced all 6 towards drilling

- 3 Fraser Range projects JV'd with IGO

- 2 discoveries

- 2 mineralised systems

December 2018 into 2019

- 3 projects - drill programs scheduled

- 6 projects - drill targeting

- Fraser Range JV - ongoing exploration

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/VW0I29M4



About Rumble Resources Ltd:

Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.



Source:

Rumble Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Shane Sikora Managing Director E: s.sikora@rumbleresources.com.au Brett Keillor Technical Director E: b.keillor@rumbleresources.com.au Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au


