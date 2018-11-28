Rumble Resources Ltd: AGM Presentation

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) provides the Company's AGM Presentation.Why Invest in Rumble?- Clear Strategyo Generating a pipeline of quality high grade base and precious metal projects at various stages of developmento Critically reviewing against stringent criteriao Negotiate low cost upfront optionalityo Systematically explore multiple projects to drill test for high grade world class discoveries- Discovery HistoryTechnical director Brett Keilloro Discovered 7 significant deposits world wide that turned into mineso Twice AMEC Award "Prospector Of The Year", for the Plutonic and Tropicana discoverieso Thirty years of identifying company making projects with majors Resolute and IGOo First 2 drill programs with Rumble identified base metal & copper-gold discoveries- Fully FundedThe company is in a strong cash positiono Fully funded with $2.9mil in bank to fast track explorationo All projects acquired are low cost exploration to test for discoveryo Funded for potential new project acquisitionsNear Term CatalystsHighly leveraged to exploration success with multiple near term catalysts to have a significant re-rating- Follow up drilling at Braeside high grade zinc-Lead discoveries and new large scale Cu-Au Targets- Follow up drilling at Munarra Gully copper-gold discovery- Advancing 4 additional quality projects to be drill testedRumble Achievements and OutlookSince Last October 2017- Raised $5mil - November 2017- Optioned 6 new projects- Advanced all 6 towards drilling- 3 Fraser Range projects JV'd with IGO- 2 discoveries- 2 mineralised systemsDecember 2018 into 2019- 3 projects - drill programs scheduled- 6 projects - drill targeting- Fraser Range JV - ongoing explorationTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/VW0I29M4





Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.





