Scorpio Gold Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2018

VANCOUVER, Nov. 28, 2018 - Scorpio Gold Corp. (“Scorpio Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SGN) announces its financial results for the third quarter (“Q3”) ended September 30, 2018. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s condensed interim consolidated financial statements for Q3 and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) for the same period, available on the Company’s website at www.scorpiogold.com and under the Company’s name on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All monetary amounts are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise specified.



PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS:



Q3 2018

Q3 2017 Nine Months

2018 Nine Months

2017 $ $ $ $ Revenue (000’s) 2,211 6,042 7,729 22,216 Mine operating earnings

(loss) (000’s) 916 (1,088 ) 2,923 2,432 Net (loss) earnings (000’s) 415 (2,774 ) 805 (3,019 ) Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share 0.00 (0.02 ) (0.00 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted net earnings

(loss)(1) (000’s) 420 (928 ) 1,146 997 Adjusted basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per share(1) 0.00 (0.01 ) 0.00 0.00 Adjusted EBITDA(1) (000’s) 644 26 1,872 3,058 Adjusted basic and diluted EBITDA per share(1) 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.02 Cash flow from operating

activities (000’s) 662 1,037 1,855 3,601 Total cash cost per ounce of gold sold(1) 721 1,209 804 991 Gold ounces sold 1,825 4,827 6,025 17,954 Gold ounces produced 1,627 4,935 6,187 15,336





(1) This is a non-IFRS measure; refer to Non-IFRS Measures section of this press release and the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis for Q3 of 2018 for a complete definition and reconciliation to the IFRS results reported in the Company’s financial statements for Q3 of 2018.

Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 and Subsequent Event:



1,627 ounces of gold were produced at the Mineral Ridge mine during Q3 of 2018, compared to 4,935 ounces during Q3 of 2017.

Revenue of $2.2 million, compared to $6.0 million during Q3 of 2017.

Total cash cost per ounce of gold sold (1) of $721 compared to $1,209 during Q3 of 2017.

of $721 compared to $1,209 during Q3 of 2017. Mine operating earnings of $0.9 million compared to a mine operating loss of $1.1 million during Q3 of 2017.

Net earnings of $0.4 million ($0.00 basic and diluted per share), compared to a net loss of $2.8 million ($0.02 basic and diluted per share) during Q3 of 2017.

Adjusted net earnings (1) of $0.4 million ($0.00 basic and diluted per share) compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.9 million ($0.01 basic and diluted per share) for Q3 of 2017.

of $0.4 million ($0.00 basic and diluted per share) compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.9 million ($0.01 basic and diluted per share) for Q3 of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA ( 1 ) of $0.6 million ($0.00 basic and diluted per share) compared to close to nil ($0.00 basic and diluted per share) during Q3 of 2017.

of $0.6 million ($0.00 basic and diluted per share) compared to close to nil ($0.00 basic and diluted per share) during Q3 of 2017. In November 2018, the Company requested and received from its lender an extension to December 19, 2018 of the maturity date of its senior secured debt, subject to certain conditions.

Highlights for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018:



6,187 ounces of gold were produced at the Mineral Ridge mine, compared to 15,336 ounces produced during the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Revenue of $7.7 million, compared to $22.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Total cash cost per ounce of gold sold (1) of $804, compared to $991 during the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

of $804, compared to $991 during the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Mine operating earnings of $2.9 million, compared to $2.4 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Net earnings of $0.8 million ($0.00 basic and diluted per share), compared to a net loss of $3.0 million ($0.02 basic and diluted per share) during the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Adjusted net earnings (1) of $1.1 million ($0.00 basic and diluted per share), compared to $1.0 million ($0.00 basic and diluted per share) during the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

of $1.1 million ($0.00 basic and diluted per share), compared to $1.0 million ($0.00 basic and diluted per share) during the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $1.9 million ($0.01 basic and diluted per share), compared to $3.1 million ($0.02 basic and diluted per share) million during the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

(1) This is a non-IFRS measure; please see Non-IFRS performance measures section.

Going Concern and Extension of Debt Maturity Date

The Company’s only source of revenue, the 70% owned Mineral Ridge mine, suspended mining in November 2017 as the Company had mined all of its economical mineral reserves based on gold pricing and heap leach recovery parameters. Remaining reserves are determined uneconomical to continue mining with the existing processing infrastructure due to higher associated strip ratios and heap leach recoveries and will require higher gold prices or mill processing to be considered economical. Management expects to generate limited revenues from residual but diminishing gold recoveries from the leach pads approximately through Q1 of 2019. As a result, the Company’s revenues from operations have been and continue to be adversely affected, and cash flow from operations will soon be insufficient to support the Company.

In addition, the principal amount of $6.0 million of the Company’s senior secured debt matured on August 13, 2018. Since the Company was not in a position to repay the $6 million debt at that date, it requested and received from its lender extensions of the maturity date of its debt agreement, the most recent of which extended the maturity date to December 19, 2018, subject to certain conditions. For more information, see the Company’s press release dated November 8, 2018.

In light of this situation, the Company does not expect that it will be able to generate sufficient cash flows from its operations to continue as a going concern in the near future. The Company will need to raise additional capital to support its operations and to settle its long-term debt. The Company is currently evaluating various business alternatives, which include a potential sale transaction, a business combination, or refinancing its long-term debt and raising the required capital to support its operations and for the construction of a new processing facility at the Mineral Ridge mine

Outlook

The Company’s main focus is to identify potential sale transactions, business combinations, or opportunities to raise sufficient financing to improve its financial position and to re-finance its senior secured debt obligations and to allow it to proceed with the construction of a new processing facility at Mineral Ridge with a view to process heap leach materials and additional open-pit mineral reserves.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

The discussion of financial results in this press release includes reference to Adjusted net earnings, Adjusted EBITDA, Total cash cost per ounce of gold sold which are non-IFRS measures. The Company provides these measures as additional information regarding the Company's financial results and performance. Please refer to the Company's MD&A for the three and nine months periods ended September 30, 2018 for definitions of these terms and a reconciliation of these measures to reported International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) results.

About Scorpio Gold Corporation



Scorpio Gold holds a 70% interest in the producing Mineral Ridge gold mining operation located in Esmeralda County, Nevada with joint venture partner Elevon, LLC (30%). Mineral Ridge is a conventional open pit mining and heap leach operation. Mining at Mineral Ridge was suspended in November 2017; however, the Company continues to generate limited revenues from residual but diminishing recoveries from the leach pads. Scorpio Gold also holds a 100% interest in the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge property in Manhattan, Nevada with a fully permitted underground mine and 400 ton per day mill facility. The Goldwedge mill facility has been placed on a care and maintenance basis and can be restarted immediately when needed.

Scorpio Gold’s Chairman, Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this release.

