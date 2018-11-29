Tanager Energy Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results

CALGARY, Nov. 28, 2018 - Tanager Energy Inc. (“Tanager” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: TAN, OTCQB: TANEF) announces its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. This press release contains forward looking statements. Please refer to our cautionary language on forward-looking statements and other matters set forth at the end of this press release and the end of the Management’s Discussion and Analysis (the “MD&A”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017. Tanager’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and notes, and the MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Third Quarter 2018 Highlights Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2018 2017 2018 2017 Selected Financial Results (Unaudited) (CDN$ except share and per share amounts) Revenue 240,129 92,431 802,011 173,401 Royalties 61,639 25,278 204,997 39,751 Production taxes 12,768 - 52,849 - Operating expenses 95,867 92,689 247,226 166,920 General and administrative expenses 480,441 363,835 1,132,348 1,052,875 Finance expenses 102,133 357,355 593,838 1,126,937 Gain on unrealized embedded derivatives - 228,949 818,338 598,056 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (4,542 ) (211,939 ) 174,470 (404,315 ) Net loss (612,940 ) (365,423 ) (1,239,118 ) (1,396,752 ) Per share – basic and fully diluted $(0.00 ) $(0.01 ) $(0.01 ) $(0.01 ) Comprehensive loss (721,991 ) (773,349 ) (1,029,427 ) (2,178,014 ) Cash flow from operating activities (187,435 ) (369,896 ) (663,684 ) (1,679,708 ) Per share – basic and fully diluted $(0.00 ) $(0.00 ) $(0.00 ) $(0.02 ) Total capital expenditures (excluding acquisitions) 48,101 1,232,866 222,825 5,400,889 Total assets 16,522,573 16,393,940 16,522,573 16,393,940 Total liabilities 10,124,304 14,393,314 10,124,304 14,393,314 Shareholders’ equity (deficiency) 6,398,269 1,970,626 6,398,269 1,970,626 Common shares Common shares outstanding 235,286,816 107,716,388 235,286,816 107,716,388 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 235,286,816 107,716,388 200,897,177 107,716,388 TSX Venture Share Trading Statistics (CDN$/share except volumes based on intra-day trading) High 0.100 0.170 0.135 0.200 Low 0.045 0.125 0.045 0.085 Close 0.045 0.155 0.045 0.155 Average daily volume 24,023 37,154 25,557 86,395





Financial highlights Three months ended September 30 Operations by operating segment 2018 2017 Canada U.S. Total Canada U.S. Total Crude oil 54,875 - 54,875 80,714 - 80,714 Natural gas liquids 5,910 - 5,910 6,719 - 6,719 Natural gas 1,473 177,118 178,591 3,842 - 3,842 Petroleum and natural gas sales 62,258 177,118 239,376 91,275 - 91,275 Other income 753 - 753 1,156 - 1,156 Total revenue 63,011 177,118 240,129 92,431 - 92,431 Royalties 13,842 48,397 61,639 25,276 - 25,276 Production taxes - 12,768 12,768 - - - Operating expenses 48,255 47,612 95,867 92,689 - 92,689 Sales volumes Light oil and natural gas liquids (bbls) 811 - 811 1,655 - 1,655 Natural gas (mcf) 1,082 46,222 47,304 2,604 - 2,604 Total sales volumes (boe) 991 7,704 8,695 2,089 - 2,089





Nine months ended September 30 Operations by operating segment 2018 2017 Canada U.S. Total Canada U.S. Total Crude oil 132,880 - 132,880 145,314 - 145,314 Natural gas liquids 12,329 - 12,329 13,521 - 13,521 Natural gas 4,595 650,748 655,343 10,564 - 10,564 Petroleum and natural gas sales 149,804 650,748 800,552 169,399 - 169,399 Other income 1,459 - 1,459 4,002 - 4,002 Total revenue 151,263 650,748 802,011 173,401 - 173,401 Royalties 28,020 176,977 204,997 39,751 - 39,751 Production taxes - 52,849 52,849 - - - Operating expenses 126,450 120,776 247,226 166,920 - 166,920 Sales volumes Light oil and natural gas liquids (bbls) 2,033 - 2,033 2,897 - 2,897 Natural gas (mcf) 2,839 177,144 179,983 4,769 - 4,769 Total sales volumes (boe) 2,506 29,524 32,030 3,692 - 3,692

Tanager Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas and mineral exploration company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with executive offices in Houston, Texas. The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “TAN” and on the OTCQB as “TANEF”.

For further information please contact:

Tom M. Crain, Jr.

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 713-922-1219

Email: tom@tanagerenergy.com

