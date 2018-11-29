Cervantes Corporation Limited: Extension of Closing Date under Prospectus & Addendum of NOM

Perth, Australia - As announced on 24 October 2018, Cervantes Corporation Ltd. (ASX:CVS) (CVS) is engaged in a capital raising of $700,000 by way of a Prospectus, as released on 24 October 2018.CVS advises that the Closing Date for the above capital raising has been extended to 28 December 2018.In addition, as no shares will be issued under the above Prospectus prior to the Annual General Meeting (being held on 30 November 2018), CVS advises that Resolution 3 (Ratification of Prior Issue - Shares) will be withdrawn.





Cervantes Corporation Ltd. (ASX:CVS) is an emerging gold explorer and aspiring gold miner. It has built up a portfolio of gold properties in well-known and historically producing gold districts with a strategy to apply novel exploration and development thinking. Cervantes has identified opportunities in those districts that were overlooked by previous explorers. The company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through the development of those opportunities.





Cervantes Corporation Ltd.





