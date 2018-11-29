Ardea Resources Ltd: AGM Presentation

Perth, Australia - Ardea Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARL) (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) provides the Company's AGM Presentation.Significant Progress in 2018Building on the $50 Million spent by Vale and Heron on 2005-2009 PFSGeology- Resource upgrade at Goongarrie- Maiden reserve announced for Goongarrie- 47,239m of drilling to date by Ardea since listingMetallurgy- Variability and Rheology test work to date favourable- Pilot Plant testing successfully produced nickel and cobalt sulphate crystals- Crystals meet specifications of several battery industry off-takers- Marketing samples to be evaluated by off-takers and battery end-usersProject Studies- Pre-Feasibility Study completed for 1.0 and 1.5Mtpa processing options- Scoping Study completed for 2.25Mtpa expansion case optionTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5SSF8V7O





Ardea Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARL) (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) (FRA:A91) is an Australian resources company which owns 100% of the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP), a globally significant series of nickel-cobalt laterite deposits which host the largest cobalt resource in the developed world. Ardea is focused on the development of the Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project (GNCP) within the KNP, 80km north of Kalgoorlie WA. Ardea has completed a Prefeasibility Study for a 1Mpta and 1.5Mtpa case on the GNCP and also a scoping study for a 2.25Mtpa case. Ardea is currently working with KPMG Australia Corporate Finance to secure a Strategic Partner to jointly develop the GNCP. Ardea also owns an extensive portfolio of projects in Western Australia and New South Wales which are highly prospective for gold, nickel sulphide and zinc.





Ardea Resources Ltd.: Katina Law Executive Chair Tel: +61-8-6244-5136 Media or Investor Inquiries: Michael Weir, Citadel Magnus Tel: +61-8-6160-4900