Savannah Resources PLC: Mina do Barroso Lithium Project Team Expands
Savannah Resources plc (AIM: SAV, FWB: SAV and SWB: SAV) ('Savannah') or the 'Company'), the AIM quoted resource development company, which is focused on becoming Europe's most significant producer of lithium spodumene concentrates from its Portuguese Mina do Barroso Project ('Mina do Barroso' 'MdB' or 'the Project'), is pleased to announce it has added a number of leading Portuguese and international consultancy groups to its team. Work on the Feasibility Study, which has been progressing well under the management of the Primero Group and Savannah's in-house team, will be supported with inputs from the additional consultancies.
Additional groups have also been appointed to advise on funding, community engagement and communications for the Project. All consultants have prior lithium industry and/or significant in-country experience. The team now comprises:
Savannah's CEO, David Archer said: "We have built a high calibre team which speaks to the Mina do Barroso project's significance and the role it can play in providing the raw materials to underpin Europe's de-carbonisation polices and the development of the electric mobility industry in Europe.
"Savannah has assembled a group of consultants which offer an excellent combination of technical capability with highly relevant sector and country experience. Under the leadership of Primero and our in-house team work on the Feasibility Study is progressing well and we look forward to announcing key programme milestones on the way to completion of the Study next year as we look to become Europe's most significant producer of spodumene lithium concentrates.''
About Savannah
Savannah is a diversified resources group (AIM: SAV) with a portfolio of energy metals projects - lithium in Portugal and copper in Oman - together with the world-class Mutamba Heavy Mineral Sands Project in Mozambique, which is being developed in a consortium with the global major Rio Tinto. The Board is committed to serving the interests of its shareholders and to delivering outcomes that will improve the lives of our staff and the communities we work with.
The Company is listed and regulated on AIM and the Company's ordinary shares are also available on the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) under the symbol FWB: SAV, and the Börse Stuttgart (SWB) under the ticker "SAV".
- Primero Group appointed in July 2018 as the primary engineering group and lead manager for the Feasibility Study
- Knight Piésold appointed to lead on Geotechnical and Hydrological Engineering
- Quadrante appointed to consult on the Project's product transport and logistics requirements
- Nagrom continues to provide assay and metallurgical test work services
- ALS continues to provide assay and metallurgical test work services
- VISA Consultores is continuing its work on the Environmental Impact Statement Assessment
- CV&A Consultores, one of Portugal's most respected communications firms, has been appointed
- S317 Consulting appointed to develop a Stakeholder Management strategy, design a community engagement plan and source EU funding
- Noah's Rule appointed as funding adviser
