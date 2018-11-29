Liberty Gold Announces Receipt of Upgraded Plan of Operations, Goldstrike Project, Great Basin, USA

VANCOUVER, Nov. 29, 2018 - Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD-TSX) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the receipt of a significant amendment to its Plan of Operations at the Goldstrike Project, the flagship of its three principal gold projects located in the prolific Great Basin of the United States. Located in southwestern Utah, Goldstrike is a past-producing oxide - heap leach gold mine that contains a large, shallow, district-scale, Carlin-style gold system.



Liberty Gold continues to meet its project enhancement goals in 2018, commencing with a maiden resource estimate released in February1, and a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”)2 released in July. This permitting milestone is an important step toward meeting additional project goals.

Receipt of the Amendment to the Plan of Operations will expand access along the Goldstrike deposit trend from a fragmented area of approximately 5.11 km2, to a contiguous 8.66 km2 area. Within this area, Liberty Gold is no longer restricted to operating on site-specific roads and drill pads with fixed locations. The amended permit will allow Liberty Gold enhanced flexibility for road and pad placement for infill and step-out drilling in and around all of the zones in the current resource. In particular, the expanded permit will help infill and expand the Dip Slope zone along the northern margin of the deposit, where drill holes on fixed, widely-spaced pads do not adequately test the shallowly-buried mineralization, and where access to many areas was previously unavailable. The amount of permitted disturbance remains unchanged.

Liberty Gold CEO, Cal Everett, stated, “Receipt of this important upgrade to our Plan of Operations will help address our goal of increasing the total recoverable gold ounces in the Goldstrike deposit to over 1 million ounces and a projected mine life of 10 years or greater. The current PEA base case for Goldstrike is 713,000 recoverable ounces and a 7.5 year mine life. The expanded access and removal of fixed roads and drill sites will help us meet that goal.”

REGIONAL TARGETS OUTSIDE OF THE UPGRADED PLAN OF OPERATIONS

Liberty Gold resumed drilling in April 2018 and completed a total of 24,716 m in 200 reverse circulation (“RC”) and 15 diamond core holes in 2018. A number of holes tested mineralization in targets beyond the limits of the Goldstrike resource and amended Plan of Operations, the results of which are summarized below. These holes build on the 2017 drill results, including holes at Mineral Mountain (1.78 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) over 67.1 metres (m) including 3.14 g/t Au over 32.0 m in PGS277); Fence Line (2.25 g/t Au over 13.7 m within 1.46 g/t Au over 24.4 m in PGS 473); and Jack’s Camp (0.78 g/t Au over 12.2 m in PGS 466).

New Drill Highlights include:

JACK’S CAMP

0.72 g/t Au over 19.8 m in PGS524

0.64 g/t Au over 10.7 m and 0.28 g/t Au over 9.1 m in PGS525

0.61 g/t Au over 13.7 m in PGS523

FENCE LINE

2.77 g/t Au over 7.6 m in PGS532

1.10 g/t Au over 13.7 m in PGS585

BIG RED

0.23 g/t Au over 4.6 m and 1.12 g/t Au over 4.6 m and 0.30 g/t Au over 3.0 m in PGS558

POTTER’S PEAK

0.94 g/t Au over 4.6 m in PGS565

KEY POINTS

Drilling at the Jack’s Camp - Jedi exploration target in the southern part of the property identified mineralization starting from surface along the margin of a granodiorite dyke. Additional drilling is warranted.

The Fence Line exploration target yielded two higher-grade intercepts associated with an east-west striking structural zone and a graben bounding structure. This zone is open to the east and west and warrants further drilling

Drill holes at Potter’s Peak targeted jasperoid along the basal contact of the Claron Formation, which is exposed and mineralized at surface along the south side of the target, and projected to lie at shallow depth to the north over an area >2 km 2 . Initial drilling suggests that the jasperoid zone is relatively thin and variably mineralized, but the area tested is small in relationship to the size of the target, and more drilling is warranted.

. Initial drilling suggests that the jasperoid zone is relatively thin and variably mineralized, but the area tested is small in relationship to the size of the target, and more drilling is warranted. Future amendments to the Plan of Operations will focus on more comprehensive access to these areas.

For a complete table of drill results from the current holes, please click here: http://libertygold.ca/images/sites/default/files/GS_Intercepts11292018.pdf



For a map of drill collars and traces for the current release, please click here: http://libertygold.ca/images/sites/default/files/Goldstrike_NR11292018.pdf



The 2018 RC program was completed on November 1, the program focused on 1) infill and expansion of the resource; 2) testing of the historic heap-leach, stockpile and waste dump areas that are largely situated within the PEA pit and counted as waste in the model (see August 16, 2018 press release); and 3) testing of new targets property-wide.

Goldstrike is located in the eastern Great Basin, immediately adjacent to the Utah/Nevada border, and is a Carlin-style gold system, similar in many ways to the prolific deposits located along Nevada’s Carlin trend. Like Kinsley Mountain and Newmont’s Long Canyon deposit, Goldstrike represents part of a growing number of Carlin-style gold systems located off the main Carlin and Cortez trends in underexplored parts of the Great Basin. The historic Goldstrike Mine operated from 1988 to 1994, with 209,000 ounces of gold produced from 12 shallow pits, at an average grade of 1.2 g/t Au and an average recovery of approximately 75%.

Moira Smith, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration and Geoscience, Liberty Gold, is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in the release is accurate. Drill composites were calculated using a cut-off of 0.20 g/t. Drill intersections are reported as drilled thicknesses. True widths of the mineralized intervals vary between 30 and 100% of the reported lengths due to varying drill hole orientations, but are typically in the range of 60 to 80% of true width. Drill samples were assayed by ALS Limited in Reno, Nevada for gold by Fire Assay of a 30 gram (1 assay ton) charge with an AA finish, or if over 5.0 g/t were re-assayed and completed with a gravimetric finish. For these samples, the gravimetric data were utilized in calculating gold intersections. For any samples assaying over 0.200 ppm an additional cyanide leach analysis is done where the sample is treated with a 0.25% NaCN solution and rolled for an hour. An aliquot of the final leach solution is then centrifuged and analyzed by AAS. QA/QC for all drill samples consists of the insertion and continual monitoring of numerous standards and blanks into the sample stream, and the collection of duplicate samples at random intervals within each batch. Selected holes are also analyzed for a 51 multi-element geochemical suite by ICP-MS. ALS Geochemistry-Reno is ISO 17025:2005 Accredited, with the Elko prep lab listed on the scope of accreditation.

1 See press release dated February 8, 2018

2 See press release dated July 16, 2018