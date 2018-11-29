NioCorp To Host Live Webcast Following Its 2018 Annual Meeting

CENTENNIAL, Nov. 29, 2018 - NioCorp Developments Ltd. (“NioCorp” or the "Company”) (TSX: NB, OTCQX: NIOBF, FSE: BR3) announces that it will provide an update to investors and the public on its Elk Creek, Nebraska Critical Minerals Mine in a live webcast at 11 a.m. Mountain Time on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, following the conclusion of its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting").



Providing the update will be Mark Smith, NioCorp’s CEO and Executive Chairman, and Scott Honan, President of Elk Creek Resources Corp. The live, listen-only webcast will begin at 11 a.m. Mountain. NioCorp’s General Meeting will be held at 10 a.m. in Conference Room F of the Hilton Denver Inverness, 200 Inverness Drive West, Englewood, CO 80112.

Those wishing to view the webcast must pre-register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5880534926627452419. After registering, confirmation emails will be sent with information about joining the webinar. Members of the public can submit questions during the live webcast using the online webcast tool, or by sending questions in advance via email to jim.sims@niocorp.com.

Those wishing to monitor the webcast via a listen-only phone line can do so by calling the long-distance toll numbers listed below and using this passcode: 185-556-502

• Australia, +61 2 8355 1054 • Italy, +39 0 247 92 13 02 • Austria, +43 7 2081 5505 • Netherlands, +31 207 941 378 • Belgium, +32 28 93 7012 • New Zealand, +64 9 887 3310 • Canada, +1 (647) 497-9368 • Norway, +47 21 93 37 52 • Denmark, +45 43 31 47 80 • Spain, +34 932 75 2011 • Finland, +358 942 72 1062 • Sweden, +46 853 527 829 • France, +33 170 950 597 • Switzerland, +41 225 4599 80 • Germany, +49 691 7489 926 • United Kingdom, +44 20 3713 5022 • Ireland, +353 16 572 653 • United States, +1 (415) 930-5229



A recording of the webcast will be made available following the event on NioCorp’s website at http://www.niocorp.com.

Source: NioCorp Developments Ltd.

@NioCorp $NB $NIOBF $BR3 #Niobium #Scandium #ElkCreek

For More Information: Contact Jim Sims, VP of External Affairs, NioCorp Developments Ltd., 303-503-6203, jim.sims@niocorp.com

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a superalloy material that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium also is a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various superalloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor and medical implants.

Cautionary Note

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this document.