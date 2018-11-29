Robex Resources Inc. Generates Cash Flow From Operating Activities of $5.2 Million in the Third Quarter of 2018 for Revenue of $19.8 Million

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 29, 2018 - Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex" and/or "the Company") (TSXV: RBX / FWB: RB4) is pleased to publish their financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.



All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Highlights for the third quarter of 2018

(Compared to the same period in 2017)

INCREASE IN GOLD PRODUCTION OF 39%

Gold production of 12,772 ounces (397.3 kg) compared to 9,163 ounces (285 kg) for the same period in 2017

INCREASE IN SALES (REVENUE) OF 34%

Gold sales of $19.8 million compared to $14.8 million for the same period of 2017

INCREASE IN ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS1 OF 41%

Net income attributable to equity shareholders1 of $4 million or $0.007 per action1 compared to $2.8 million or $0.005 per action1 for the same period in 2017

INCREASE IN CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES2 OF 36%

Cash flows from operating activities2 of $7.8 million or $0.013 per action1 compared to $5.7 million or $0.010 per action1 for the same period in 2017

INCREASE IN EQUITY OF $2.9 MILLION

Increase in value to the shareholders (book value) of $2.9 million compared to June 30, 2018

Mining operation: Nampala, Mali



Third quarters ended September 30, Nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating Data Ore mined (tonnes) 365,759 325,524 1,306,075 972,299 Ore processed (tonnes) 432,538 404,038 1,313,988 1,145,956 Waste mined (tonnes) 474,115 307,107 2,341,676 1,531,361 Operational stripping ratio 1.3 0.9 1.8 1.6 Head grade (g/t) 0.97 0.80 0.95 0.84 Recovery (%) 87.3% 83.5% 84.5% 85.9% Gold ounces produced 12,772 9,163 36,477 25,898 Gold ounces sold 12,733 9,197 36,203 25,732 Financial Data (rounded to the nearest thousand dollars) Revenue – Gold sales 19,820,000 14,787,000 59,769,000 42,399,000 Mining operation expenses 6,778,000 4,899,000 19,977,000 14,558,000 Mining royalties 682,000 479,000 1,984,000 1,137,000 Administrative expenses 1,707,000 1,195,000 4,825,000 3,484,000 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets 3,175,000 1,999,000 8,998,000 5,536,000 Segment operating income 7,478,000 6,215,000 23,985,000 17,684,000 Statistics (in Canadian dollars) Average realized selling price per ounce 1,557 1,608 1,651 1,648 Cash operating cost per tonne processed3 15 13 15 13 Total cash cost per ounce sold3 586 585 607 610 All-in sustaining cost per ounce sold3 827 774 921 858 Administrative expenses per ounce sold 134 130 133 135 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment per ounce sold 249 217 249 215

1 Adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders and operating cash flows per share are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, on page 29.

2 Cash flows from operating activities exclude changes in non-cash working capital items.

3 Cash operating cost, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, on page 29.