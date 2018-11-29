Oracle Updates Status of Texas Eagleford Asset Acquisition

FORT WORTH, Nov. 29, 2018 - Oracle Oil and Gas LLC (Oracle Oil and Gas) a wholly owned subsidiary of Oracle Energy Corp. ("Oracle") (TSX.V: OEC) (Frankfurt: O2E) advises the status of the previously announced process for acquiring Eagleford assets.
Oracle's news release dated November 13 advised that the required Oct 31 payment of USD $250,000 towards acquisition of the HBP Assets was not completed. Oracle further advises that the required November 21 payment of USD $200,000 towards acquisition of the mineral rights was also not completed.
Oracle is continuing discussions with potential investors regarding funding for acquisition of Eagleford assets.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS.
Darrell McKenna; Chairman and CEO
About Oracle Energy Corp.
Oracle Energy Corp. (TSX.V: OEC) (Frankfurt: O2E) is an oil and gas development company focused on acquiring development assets in North America and with a current focus in the Texas Eagle Ford.
